Romantic Films And Shows On Disney+ Hotstar That You Must Watch

The month of Valentine’s is just about to end. However, if you’re in love, every month, every day, every moment is a romantic one. So, if you’re looking for some shows and films to binge watch with your partner, here are a few suggestions that you can watch right about now:

‘Beauty And The Beast’

A beast takes Belle prisoner in his castle. Despite her fears, she looks beyond the Beast's hideous exterior to realise the soul of the true Prince within.

‘Snowdrop’

An enduring love story of university students Yeong-ro and Soo-ho blooms amidst a dangerous political situation in Seoul. What will happen to their fate?

‘Titanic’

Rose is engaged to marry Caledon Hockley but falls in love with a poor artist Jack Dawson aboard the luxurious ill-fated R.M.S. Titanic.

‘Love, Simon’

17-year-old Simon Spier has a complicated love story as he doesn't know the identity of the anonymous classmate he's fallen for online.

‘Normal’

A Midwestern husband and father announce his plan to have a sex change operation.

‘Crush’

A high schooler forced to join her high school track team, finds herself falling for an unexpected teammate and discovering what real love feels like.

‘The Fault In Our Stars’

Hazel and Augustus are teenagers who meet and fall in love at a cancer support group as the relationship takes them on the journey of a lifetime.

‘Cinderella (Live Action)’

After losing her parents, Ella is at the mercy of her cruel stepmother and stepsisters. But, a kindly beggar woman changes her life forever.

‘Going To You At A Speed Of 493 Km’

This sports romance brings together Park Taeyang, a passionate professional badminton player, and Park Taejun, who treats badminton as a job.

‘27 Dresses’

A perennial bridesmaid is unhappy as her little sister is marrying the man of her dreams. She falls in love with a cynical journalist who's covering the event.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’

The medical drama follows the personal and professional lives of the doctors at Seattle's Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

‘Pretty Woman’

Vivian Ward, a streetwise working girl, has a chance encounter with Edward Lewis, a corporate mogul, which leads to an improbable love affair.

‘Aladdin (Live Action)’

In this live-action retelling of 1992 classic, Aladdin and a power-hungry Grand Vizier vie for a magic lamp that can make their deepest wishes come true.

An evil queen banishes princess Giselle from her magical land to the streets of Manhattan, where she falls in love with a charmingly flawed divorce lawyer.

Which of these Disney+ Hotstar titles do you love the most?