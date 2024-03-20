‘Road House’: Jake Gyllenhaal Charms The Audience At The Premiere With His Entire Family – View Pics

The who’s who of the world of showbiz was present was the premiere of ‘Road House’. The film has been in talks since long, and it has created a buzz for itself over the years. The film premiere was attended by the star cast including the entire Gyllenhaal clan.
Jake Gyllenhaal has been getting some great reviews for his performances in the film. He was seen at the event with his girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu. The film premiere was held at Jazz at the Lincoln Center in New York.
Here are a few glimpses from the grand event:
Jake Gyllenhaal, right, and girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu attend the premiere of ‘Road House’ at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.
Conor McGregor, left, and Jake Gyllenhaal attend the premiere of ‘Road House’ at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.
Darren Barnet attends the premiere of ‘Road House’ at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.
Daniela Melchior attends the premiere of ‘Road House’ at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.
Dominique Columbus attends the premiere of ‘Road House’ at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.
Stephen Gyllenhaal, left, Naomi Gyllenhaal, Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu attend the premiere of ‘Road House’ at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.
Jake Gyllenhaal attends the premiere of "Road House" at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.
Hannah Love Lanier attends the premiere of ‘Road House’ at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.