‘Road House’: Jake Gyllenhaal Charms The Audience At The Premiere With His Entire Family – View Pics

The world of showbiz came down at the New York premiere of ‘Road House’. Jake Gyllenhaal has already started getting some great reviews for the film. Here are a few glimpses from the gala film premiere.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
March 20, 2024
March 20, 2024
       
‘Road House’ Film Premiere Photo: Evan Agostini
The who’s who of the world of showbiz was present was the premiere of ‘Road House’. The film has been in talks since long, and it has created a buzz for itself over the years. The film premiere was attended by the star cast including the entire Gyllenhaal clan.

Jake Gyllenhaal has been getting some great reviews for his performances in the film. He was seen at the event with his girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu. The film premiere was held at Jazz at the Lincoln Center in New York.

Here are a few glimpses from the grand event:

‘Road House’ Film Premiere
‘Road House’ Film Premiere Photo: Evan Agostini
Jake Gyllenhaal, right, and girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu attend the premiere of ‘Road House’ at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.

‘Road House’ Film Premiere
‘Road House’ Film Premiere Photo: Evan Agostini
Conor McGregor, left, and Jake Gyllenhaal attend the premiere of ‘Road House’ at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.

‘Road House’ Film Premiere
‘Road House’ Film Premiere Photo: Evan Agostini
Darren Barnet attends the premiere of ‘Road House’ at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.

‘Road House’ Film Premiere
‘Road House’ Film Premiere Photo: Evan Agostini
Daniela Melchior attends the premiere of ‘Road House’ at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.

‘Road House’ Film Premiere
‘Road House’ Film Premiere Photo: Evan Agostini
Dominique Columbus attends the premiere of ‘Road House’ at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.

‘Road House’ Film Premiere
‘Road House’ Film Premiere Photo: Evan Agostini
Stephen Gyllenhaal, left, Naomi Gyllenhaal, Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu attend the premiere of ‘Road House’ at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.

‘Road House’ Film Premiere
‘Road House’ Film Premiere Photo: Evan Agostini
Jake Gyllenhaal attends the premiere of "Road House" at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.

‘Road House’ Film Premiere
‘Road House’ Film Premiere Photo: Evan Agostini
Hannah Love Lanier attends the premiere of ‘Road House’ at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.

