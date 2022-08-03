Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal React As They Are Awarded At The Maratea Film Festival 2022 In Italy

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who is said to tie the knot soon, are also known for their rich filmography including some pathbreaking projects both nationally and internationally and the duo are now all set to embark on the journey of becoming producers too.

Richa has throughout her career achieved and delivered roles that were way ahead of their time and were always one of the first to dabble in new formats of content. On the other hand, Ali has been proving his mettle as an actor in back-to-back projects and has also been breaking glass ceilings for Indian actors internationally. In a move to celebrate their achievements, the Maratea Film Festival in Italy awarded Richa and Ali with the Outstanding International Talent Awards. The past winners at this Festival include legends like Sophia Loren, Richard Gere, John Landis, and others.

The couple has on several occasions graced international film festival red carpets, but this is the first where they will be awarded together.

Reacting on the honour, Richa said, “We were elated when we were told that the festival wants to award us. To know the past recipients of the award is such an honour. Ali and I both were looking forward to the festival and to be amongst peers who love cinema as much as we do and to celebrate everything about the movies”.

Ali added, "I’m elated that the Maratea Film Festival has chosen to honour me and Richa. This recognition means a lot to us as artists. For a platform internationally recognised our work and to give this title/award to us makes me very happy. Glad to know that our work has had an impact in different parts of the world."

On the work front, Richa Chadha is currently shooting for Heeramandi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s maiden debut into the world of OTT.

The couple is currently on a vacation in Italy from where they are keeping fans updated on all that they are doing. On Monday, the couple shared a video of themselves chilling at different locations including a stream, a bus, a restaurant and a street in Italy. Tagging the comedian-composer, Ali wrote, “Sorry had to use this King Bach … haha you guys nailed it though. We having fun with it… and Italian waters and weather and a dash of Swiss transit makes it all worth it. Heeeh.”

