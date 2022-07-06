Revathi On Her 'Modern Love: Hyderabad' Role: She's Someone I've Played All My Life

Offering a glimpse into different aspects of love in the form of stories set in Hyderabad, the soon-to-be-released 'Modern Love: Hyderabad' has renowned actor Revathi essaying the role of Mehrunnisa, a mother in one of the episodes. Revathi and Nithya Menen are mother and daughter in the episode 'My Unlikely Dream Pandemic Partner', directed by Nagesh Kukunoor.

"She is someone whom I have played all my life, so it was easy for me to play Mehrunisa and it's nothing to do with lockdown, Nagesh told me about the character and I immediately said yes because I loved it," Revathi said.

Speaking about her experience playing the role, Revathi said, "Sometimes the characters are just written as mothers with a very typecast and typical feel to it which makes it common, but sometimes mother really have characterization to it which makes the story count their contribution and changes the feel which this script has."

The recently released trailer of 'Modern Love: Hyderabad' has kept anticipation levels up. The series is the second of the three local editions of the much-loved international anthology series, 'Modern Love'. The anthology is well known for showcasing different shades of love with its stories and talented star cast.

'Modern Love: Hyderabad' is all set for its release on July 8 on Amazon Prime Video. The six-episode series is produced by Elahe Hiptoola with Nagesh Kukunoor as the showrunner and the episodes are directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, Venkatesh Maha, Uday Gurrala, and Devika Bahudhanam.

[With Inputs from IANS]