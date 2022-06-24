Friday, Jun 24, 2022
Teaser Of 'Modern Love Hyderabad' Out Now, To Stream On Prime Video From July 8

'Modern Love Hyderabad' is a part of the Amazon Original anthology 'Modern Love'. It will premiere globally on July 8 on Prime Video.

A Still From The Trailer YouTube

Updated: 24 Jun 2022 6:50 pm

Updated: 24 Jun 2022 6:50 pm

The highly anticipated first Telugu Amazon Original from Prime Video, 'Modern Love Hyderabad', has raised the bar for audience anticipation. On Friday (June 24), the creators released the teaser, giving a hint as to the kind of dramas that will play out in the show.



The Amazon Original has six heartwarming stories that portray different hues and emotions of love through the perspective of Hyderabad and were created by and include some of India's top artists.

A SIC Productions, the new Telugu Amazon Original series is produced by well-acclaimed creator Elahe Hiptoola with Nagesh Kukunoor as the showrunner. The second of three localised and fictionalised editions of the international anthology 'Modern Love' edited by John Carney, is titled 'Modern Love Hyderabad.'

'Modern Love Hyderabad' will premiere globally on July 8 on Prime Video, and features actors Suhasini, Revathi, Abijeet, Ritu Varma, Nithya Menen, Aadhi Pinishetty, Rag Mayur, and others.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Visually told More

