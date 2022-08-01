Monday, Aug 01, 2022
Renowned Singer Nirmala Mishra Passes Away In Kolkata

Noted Bengali and Odia singer Nirmala Mishra passed away at her residence in Chetla area here in the early hours of Sunday after suffering a massive heart attack, a senior doctor said.

Updated: 01 Aug 2022 5:09 pm

Mishra, 81, who lent her voice to songs in several Bengali and Odia films, had been battling age-related ailments for some time.

 

“She suffered a massive heart attack around 12.05 am and was taken to the nearest nursing home, where the singer was declared dead,” the doctor told PTI.

Born in 1938 in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, Mishra is a recipient of the Sangeet Sudhakar Balakrushna Das Award, which was conferred on the singer for her lifetime contribution to Odia music.

Her popular Bengali songs include ‘Eamon Ekta Jhinuk’, ‘Bolo to Arshi’ and ‘Eai Banglar Mati Te’, while some of her hit Odia songs are 'Nida Bhara Raati Madhu Jhara Janha' and 'Mo Mana Beena Ra Taare’. 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed grief over the demise of Mishra.

The singer's body will be taken to Rabindra Sadan around 11 am for her fans and admirers to pay their last respect, official sources said.

[With Inputs From PTI] 

