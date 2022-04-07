Renate Reinsve To Feature In Joe Talbot's 'The Governesses'

Renate Reinsve, the break out star of 'The Worst Person in the World', will feature with 'Squid Game' actor Hoyeon and Lily-Rose Depp in filmmaker Joe Talbot's movie 'The Governesses'.

The film, which is Talbot's sophomore directorial effort after the critically-acclaimed 2019 movie 'The Last Black Man in San Francisco', has been set up at Hollywood studio A24, according to Variety.

The project is based on author Anne Serre’s novel of the same name and Talbot has adapted the screenplay in collaboration with poet-novelist Olivia Gatwood.

The story follows three rebellious governesses who upend the household they work in –– inspiriting the minds of the boys in their care, igniting the imaginations of the bohemian couple who employ them and abandoning their charges for erotic adventures.

'The Governesses' will be produced by Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe of Element Pictures along with Rob Richert of Talbot’s Longshot Features and Angus Lamont.

The project, which will be shot in Spain, was developed with the support of BBC Film, which will co-finance alongside A24. A24 will handle the movie’s global release.

Norway star Reinsve most recently starred in Joachim Trier’s Oscar-nominated film 'The Worst Person in the World'.

Hoyeon, whose full name is Jung Ho-yeon, featured in smash hit Netflix series 'Squid Game'. She will be next seen in filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón’s upcoming Apple thriller series 'Disclaimer', opposite Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline, Sacha Baron Cohen and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Depp is known for working in films such as 'Tusk', 'The King', 'Planetarium' and 'Voyagers'. She will next star in the HBO drama series 'The Idol'.

