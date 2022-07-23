Remo D'Souza: I Used To Punish Lizelle D'Souza By Making Her Stand Outside The Class

Ace choreographer and judge Remo D'Souza recalled on the sets of 'DID Super Moms' how he used to punish his wife Lizelle D'Souza for always being busy with her phone when she was his student.



Remo said: "I still remember, back then, there was a lot of craze for mobile phones and Lizelle used to always be on her phone. And whenever I used to ask her to recreate what I taught the class, she would be unable to do it. I used to get annoyed, and punish Lizelle by making her stand outside the class."



But he emphasised that now she is quite responsible and takes care of everything at home.



"Having said that, today, I would like to confess the amount of respect I have for Lizelle. She has truly transitioned into such a responsible woman and I truly believe in the saying that behind every successful man is a woman. However, rather than being behind me, I would say that she has always been beside me and I really don't know how she managed the smallest of things in our house."





Calling his wife a 'Super mom', Remo said: "From getting everything that the kids required, to how they got admission into their schools, or how they went abroad, my wife has managed everything. I don't even know what I am being paid, only she knows it. She is truly a Super Mom, and she's the one running my world."



Remo, who is seen as a judge along with Bhagyashree Dassani and Urmila Matondkar was stunned to see the performance by Deepthi Krishna Dasan and her husband Krishna Dasan. The couple depicted the love story of Remo and Lizelle through their act.



"I must say that I really loved the performance by Deepthi, but I am even more shocked and intrigued to know more about the source from where they got all this information. In fact, almost everything that they depicted in the act was right.



"My whole journey from the part where Lizelle was my naughty dance student, to how we got together to the day when I proposed to her, everything was very well portrayed," Remo said.



'DID Super Moms' airs on Zee TV.

[With Inputs From IANS]