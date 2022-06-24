Friday, Jun 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Remo D'Souza Met His Ex-Assistant After Six Years As A Contestant On 'DID Super Moms'

The third season of the dance reality show 'DID Super Moms' is all set to start from July 2 on Zee TV. It will be judged by Bollywood actresses Bhagyashree Dassani, Urmila Matondkar and choreographer Remo D'Souza.

Remo D'Souza Met His Ex-Assistant After Six Years As A Contestant On 'DID Super Moms'
Remo DSouza Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Jun 2022 5:52 pm

Bollywood's well-known choreographer and judge of 'DID Super Moms' Remo D'Souza was surprised to see his ex-assistant Deepika giving an audition with her baby. He saw her after almost 6 years.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Remo Dsouza (@remodsouza)

He revealed how he always felt Deepika was very talented, but she suddenly stopped working six years ago and they lost contact after a point. Seeing her perform so well and follow her passion once again, D'Souza even promised to help build her career once again.

He said, "I know how talented you are as an individual as we have worked together in the past. I still remember the passion you had for dance, but you disappeared suddenly from the industry six years ago. Having said that, I am really glad that you performed with the same energy and zeal. If you come back to the industry, I can't imagine the things you will achieve."

"I still remember, I used to mention that you were the best at what you do, and after seeing this performance my words are the same, you are the best.' I can promise you today that we all will help you to restart and build your career in this industry once again," he added.

Deepika also added, "I actually left the industry six years ago and moved to Portugal with my husband. Though I left the industry, I knew my passion for dance could never fade away. A few months ago, my friend called me and told me that 'DID Super Moms' is coming back and I should give it a try."

"I was really excited, but I was in a dilemma. Should I grab this opportunity and follow my passion or should I concentrate on my daughter's upbringing? I actually did not want my daughter to suffer because of my decision, however, my husband has always supported me and he encouraged me to follow my passion and that's why I am here today," she concluded.

The dance reality show will be judged by Bollywood actress Bhagyashree Dassani, Urmila Matondkar and D'Souza. 'DID Super Mom''s third season is all set to start from July 2 on Zee TV.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Related stories

Remo Dance Studio Of Remo D'Souza Creates A Stir In The Entertainment Industry With The News Of Its Opening In Ahmedabad

Watch: Remo D'Souza Shares Heartfelt Post After Being Discharged

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Remo D'Souza DID Super Moms Third Season Assistant Zee Dance Reality Show Judge Remo D’Souza
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

EXPLAINED: Why Sri Lanka's Economy Collapsed And What's Next

EXPLAINED: Why Sri Lanka's Economy Collapsed And What's Next

Fixed Deposit Rates Up: Check New FD Rates Of Top Banks Including SBI, ICICI, HDFC 

Fixed Deposit Rates Up: Check New FD Rates Of Top Banks Including SBI, ICICI, HDFC 