Release Of Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Starrer 'Shaakuntalam’ Postponed

The makers of “Shaakuntalam”, the multilingual mythological drama starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, on Thursday said they have decided to postpone the release of the film indefinitely.

The development comes a week after production house Sri Venkateswara Creations announced November 4 as the release date of the film.

In a statement shared on its official Twitter account, the Hyderabad-based banner said they have delayed the arrival of the film so that the audience is able to experience "Shaakuntalam" in the 3D format.

"We aim to give a bigger experience with 'Shaakuntalam' and immerse you in the 'World of Shaakuntalam', for which we as a team felt 3D would be a brilliant way.

"To facilitate this, we would be taking some time to put forth and so, will be unable to meet the earlier announced date of release," Sri Venkateswara Creations said in the post.

The new release date will be announced soon.

"We thank the support and love showered upon us, from around the world, hoping for your support in this too!" the banner added.

Based on Kalidasa’s acclaimed Sanskrit play ‘Abhijnana Shakuntalam’, the film is written and directed by award-winning director Gunasekhar of “Rudhramadevi” fame.

Billed as a whimsical tale, “Shaakuntalam” revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant, portrayed by “The Family Man” star Samantha and Dev Mohan (“Sufiyum Sujatayum”), respectively.

“Pushpa: The Rise” star Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha portrays the role of Prince Bharata, son of Shakuntala and Dushyant.

Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Dr M Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla and Jisshu Sengupta are also part of the cast.

“Shaakuntalam” is presented by Dil Raju via Sri Venkateswara Creations in collaboration with Gunaa Teamworks and is produced by Neelima Guna.

The film will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.