Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022
Raveena Tandon Lands Herself Into Trouble For Going Too Close To Tiger

Raveena Tandon had shared the pictures of her visit to the Satpura Tiger Reserve on her social media handles

Raveena Tandon is an avid wildlife lover
Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Nov 2022 10:16 am

Actor Raveena Tandon has invited trouble with her latest safari video that she posted on her social media account. After looking at the videos, an official from the Satpura Tiger Reserve said on Tuesday that she was allegedly traveling close to a tiger during a safari, and now the probe has been launched into the matter.

The video showed Raveena Tandon's jeep reaching close to a tiger. In the clip, camera shutters are heard making sounds and a tiger roars at them in the reserve.

As per a report in PTI, Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) of Forest Dheeraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said following the directives of senior officials, he has started a probe into the alleged incident. He said during Raveena Tandon's visit to the reserve on November 22, her vehicle allegedly reached near a tiger. The vehicle driver and the officials on duty there will be served a notice and questioned, the official said.

Raveena Tandon had shared the pictures of her visit to the Satpura Tiger Reserve on her social media handles. 

Earlier this month, after a tweet by Raveena, authorities at the Van Vihar National Park, located in state capital Bhopal, had started an investigation against some miscreants were throwing stones at a tiger enclosure in the park. “Van Vihar, Bhopal. Madhya Pradesh. Tourists (ruffians) pelting stones at the tiger in closures. Having a good laugh when told not to do so. Screaming, laughing, shaking the cage- throwing rocks. No security for the tiger. Humiliation they are subjected to,” Raveena had tweeted. In reply, the park authorities had said they were investigating the incident.

