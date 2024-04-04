Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda constantly make headlines with rumours of their alleged relationship. The couple has neither accepted nor denied their relationship to the media. Eagle-eyed fans have constantly spotted them dropping hints about their alleged relationship on social media. In a recent interview, Rashmika Mandanna revealed a good and a bad thing about Vijay Deverakonda. Her statements have sparked rumours of their relationship once again.
The ‘Animal’ actor recently appeared on Neha Dhupia’s podcast. On the ‘No Filter With Neha’ podcast, Mandanna was asked to share a good and a bad thing about Deverakonda. For the best thing, she revealed that they both have similar backgrounds. Talking about the bad thing, she called the actor out for his workaholic nature.
Mandanna said, “The best thing would be both come from a middle-class family. So, the thinking and perspectives are alike, which makes things easy. The worst thing about him is he is just too serious all the time. He is always like work, work, work… he is just like a rocket.”
Additionally, she also revealed what she thinks would be the perfect alternative career for the ‘Liger’ actor. She mentioned that the actor is constantly on his phone, hence she thinks he would do well at a call centre. She also said that the actor can also work as a therapist because he gives good career advice. In the same conversation, she also talked about the nickname she has for the actor. She said, “I call him Viju.”
Mandanna and Deverakonda have worked in two films together – ‘Geetha Govindam’ and ‘Dear Comrade.’ She is currently gearing up for 'Pushpa 2: The Rule.'