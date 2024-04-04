She added, “The Karwa Chauth scene which was a nine-minute long scene and while doing the scene, people on the set loved it. They were clapping and felt it was done so well. But the trailer came out and I was trolled so much for that one particular dialogue from the same scene. So I thought, I did the 9-minute long scene and everyone on the set liked it, but people now are trolling me for the same. So am I living in a bubble? Like are people not gonna like this scene? Because you know what you’ve shot, but people don’t know. People just know that like those 10 seconds. So I don’t want to ever be in my life where I’m living in a bubble. I need to be on the ground. I need to talk to people. I need to know what’s really going on''.