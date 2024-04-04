'Animal' starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna sparked a huge debate on and off social media for portraying toxic masculinity and hyperviolence. However, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial broke several records at the box office and went on to become one of the major blockbusters of 2023. When the trailer was released, a particular scene featuring Rashmika and Ranbir went viral. It was a Karwa Chauth scene where Rashmika's character was seen talking to Ranbir's character while clenching her teeth. Social media users came up with hilarious memes which showed them trying to decode her dialogue. Rashmika has now broken silence on being trolled for that scene.
Advertisement
Rashmika recently appeared on Neha Dhupia’s show 'No Filter Neha', where she clapped back at trolls and revealed that a lot of work went into the making of that particular scene.
Rashmika said, ''I don’t like people trolling women on their bodies.. as long as that’s not the case and they’re trolling me about my films, cinema, my face in the film when I say the dialogue… I know how the performance was. I did the performed five months ago''.
She added, “The Karwa Chauth scene which was a nine-minute long scene and while doing the scene, people on the set loved it. They were clapping and felt it was done so well. But the trailer came out and I was trolled so much for that one particular dialogue from the same scene. So I thought, I did the 9-minute long scene and everyone on the set liked it, but people now are trolling me for the same. So am I living in a bubble? Like are people not gonna like this scene? Because you know what you’ve shot, but people don’t know. People just know that like those 10 seconds. So I don’t want to ever be in my life where I’m living in a bubble. I need to be on the ground. I need to talk to people. I need to know what’s really going on''.
Advertisement
On the work front, Rashmika has 'Pushpa 2- The Rule' with Allu Arjun. She will also be seen with Dhanush in 'Kubera', and 'Chhava' with Vicky Kaushal. The actress also has 'Rainbow and 'The Girlfriend' in her kitty.