Vijay Deverakonda Praises Geometry Of Mrunal Thakur’s Nose, Lips And Eyes: You Can Feel The Emotions

Speaking about his chemistry with his co-star Mrunal in ‘Family Star’, Vijay said that it’s easy when one is acting alongside an actress like her. He said, “When you have an intelligent actress with you, it is very easy. Mrunal has been acting even before I started dreaming of films. She has been working from a young age. She picks up things very fast. I keep telling her that she is blessed with a face. Even if she doesn’t say too much, you can feel the emotions. The geometry of her nose, lips and eyes… There's something about it that the emotions come through well even if she doesn’t know the language. It was very easy to work with her.”