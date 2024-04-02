Art & Entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda Praises Geometry Of Mrunal Thakur’s Nose, Lips And Eyes: You Can Feel The Emotions

Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen in ‘Family Star’ with Mrunal Thakur. It will release on April 5.

Updated on:
Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in 'Family Star' Photo: Instagram
Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for his new film titled ‘Family Star’. In the family-friendly film, the actor plays the role of a hero who works hard to protect his family. During a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Deverakonda praised his co-star Mrunal Thakur and shared how director Parasuram Petla helped him with his performance in the movie. 

Speaking about his chemistry with his co-star Mrunal in ‘Family Star’, Vijay said that it’s easy when one is acting alongside an actress like her. He said, “When you have an intelligent actress with you, it is very easy. Mrunal has been acting even before I started dreaming of films. She has been working from a young age. She picks up things very fast. I keep telling her that she is blessed with a face. Even if she doesn’t say too much, you can feel the emotions. The geometry of her nose, lips and eyes… There's something about it that the emotions come through well even if she doesn’t know the language. It was very easy to work with her.”

As for the filmmaker Parasuram, Deverakonda said that he has a unique way of expressing himself. “Parasuram, the director of the film, has a very unique taste, way of narrating the dialogue and expressing himself. I know that it is the exact beat I have to capture. As soon as I went to the sets, on both Geetha Govindam and Family Star, I made him say the dialogue and observed it. I captured it and reproduced it with my face and body. I made a few changes. The entire credit goes to Parasuram,” the actor said.

Mrunal was last seen in 'Hi Nanna' and also has 'Pooja Meri Jaan' in the pipeline. As for ‘Family Star’, it will be released in theatres on April 5. Meanwhile, Vijay, who was last seen in ‘Kushi’, reportedly has ‘VD12’ but it is yet to be announced. 

