Ranbir Kapoor Congratulates Pakistan Film Industry For 'The Legend Of Maula Jatt' Success

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who has previously worked with Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, said he is open to the idea of collaborating with talents from the neighboring country to shoot a film in Saudi Arabia. Ranbir Kapoor was in conversation at the Red Sea Film Festival, where he received the Variety International Vanguard Actor Award.

During the session, an audience member asked the actor, “Now we have a platform like Saudi Arabia where we can jointly do films, I would love to sign you for a film, would you be willing to work with the Pakistani team along with your team in Saudi Arabia?”

To which, Ranbir Kapoor said he would love to do a project like this and went on to congratulate the Pakistani film industry for the blockbuster success of The Legend of Maula Jatt, headlined by Fawad Khan.

Ranbir replied, “Of course sir. I think there are no boundaries for artistes, especially for arts. Many congratulations to the Pakistan film industry for Maula Jatt. It is one of the biggest hits that we have seen in the last few years. Of course, I would love to.”

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Ranbir and Fawad’s last and only collaboration, had faced threats from various political outfits — including Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) — upon its release in 2016. The outfits had said Pakistani artistes would not be allowed to work in India post the Uri terror attack. To enable a smooth release of the romantic drama, filmmaker Karan Johar eventually issued an apology with a promise that he would not “engage with talent” from Pakistan.

During the session, Ranbir also opened up about his acting roots and said he was so shy in school people thought he was a “terrible actor.” It was only during his time at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York, that he finally “found” himself.

“Growing up I was very introverted, I was terrible at school, never got selected at dramatics, people thought I was a terrible actor. The only thing I was decent at was football. That gave me an identity while growing up. But when I reached film school, nobody knew I come from a film family.

“I found myself there. My mom used to tell me all the time, ‘You are so shy, how will you become an actor, you have to be a people person, be out there.’ It is very hard for introverts to be something who they are not. I found my space and growth being the person I am, I didn’t have to change myself. I didn’t need to compromise in my thoughts to make it in life,” he added.

Ranbir, who starred in Shamshera and Brahmastra this year, has two releases lined up for 2023– Luv Ranjan’s untitled next and Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.