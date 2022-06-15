The makers of the upcoming magnum opus 'Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva' unveiled the spectacular trailer of the film featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday morning.

As promised by the director Ayan Mukerji, the trailer of the film, a fantasy epic, is a complete visual treat for fans. The over three-minute clip is packed with a heavy impressive VFX shots and an indication of the film's grand scale.

The trailer begins with Big B's voice talking about the five elements that have had their powers stored in 'astras' (weapons) since ancient times and that this is the story of the God of all Astras -- the Brahmastra. Then comes Kapoor's character Shiva, a boy-next-door. He later meets Isha, played by Bhatt, who learns about Shiva's secret --fire does not burn him. There are glimpses of Nagarjuna and also Mouni Roy as the film's villain.

Mukerji speaks on this momentous occasion, "Marking the beginning of a new cinematic universe, 'The Astraverse', I believe Brahmastra is the kind of film that the country would feel really proud of."

"It touches on our roots; celebrates our rich culture and takes us forward with our technology. The film is proudly Indian and Imaginative and bringing together some of Pan-India's most renowned names was a dream come true!"

Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures the magnum opus will release theatrically on September 9, in five Indian languages -- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

