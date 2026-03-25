Rajasthan-based Actor Harshil Kalia Passes Away In Car Crash; Accident Captured On Camera

Summary of this article
Rajasthan-based actress and model Harshil Kalia has reportedly died in a tragic car accident in Jaipur.
She was 30 at the time of her death.
The video of Harshil Kalia's accident was captured on CCTV.
Rajasthan-based actress and model Harshil Kalia has reportedly lost her life in a fatal car accident on Monday (March 23) in Jaipur. The 30-year-old was reportedly heading home after work when her car lost control and crashed into a divider. The tragic incident was captured on CCTV, which has gone viral on social media.
Harshil Kalia dies in Jaipur car accident
According to a report in NDTV, Harshil was returning home from work around 11:30 pm when the accident occurred on Jaipur's Shipra Path Road. Her vehicle crashed into a divider, causing the car to flip. The CCTV footage shows the vehicle ramming a divider and overturning on its left side.
Residents came to rescue Kalia, and she was taken to a private hospital. Doctors pronounced her dead after examining her. She had sustained severe head injuries.
Police are investigating the exact cause of Harshil Kalia's accident. They are working to find out whether the car was speeding or if another vehicle attempted to overtake it.
Police have also conducted a post-mortem examination, and Kalia's mortal remains have been handed over to her family members.
Who was Harshil Kalia?
Kalia was pursuing a career in modelling. She had worked in the web series Crime Next Door, and was also an anchor for a news channel. She also featured in several Rajasthani songs, including the music video of Hat Pagli, crooned by Adamya.
May her soul rest in peace and we offer our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends.