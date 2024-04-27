Art & Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra’s Daughter Malti Marie Designated ‘Chief Troublemaker’ On ‘Head of State’ Set

Priyanka Chopra's daughter, Malti Marie, holds the title of "chief troublemaker" on the sets of her upcoming project.

Advertisement

Hindustan Times
Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie Photo: Hindustan Times
info_icon

Actress Priyanka Chopra's daughter, Malti Marie, holds the title of "chief troublemaker" on the sets of her upcoming project.

Priyanka took to Instagram stories and shared an ID card featuring a QR code and Malti's picture.

The card displayed 'Head of State' at the top, while at the bottom, it humorously stated "Malti Chief Troublemaker".

Priyankas Story
Priyanka's Story Photo: Instagram
info_icon

On Friday, the actress shared a series of images showcasing moments with her daughter, Malti Marie, on the sets in France, where she is reportedly filming for the movie.

In the pictures, Priyanka could be seen sharing laughter with little Malti sitting on her lap, surrounded by other crew members.

Advertisement

Another image captured Priyanka engaging in playful moments with her daughter, accompanied by love and an emotional emoji.

The film also features Idris Elba and John Cena and is an action-comedy directed by Ilya Naishuller.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. South Karnataka Heads For Polls Amid Farmers’ Outrage Over Drought, Cauvery Dispute And Saffronisation Attempts
  2. BJP Faces Formidable Challenge In Politically Fractured Maharashtra
  3. LS Polls: Rahul Gandhi, Arun Govil, Shashi Tharoor Among Bigwigs In Fray In Phase 2 | Key Candidates & Seats
  4. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal
  5. Lok Sabha 2024: Key Faces In The Fray For Phase Two
  6. 969 Mn Voters, 543 Seats, 7 Weeks: India's Lok Sabha Elections, World's Largest Democratic Excercise, In Numbers
  7. Sports Updates Highlights: Nethra Kumanan Secures India's 2nd Paris Olympics Quota In Sailing
  8. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know