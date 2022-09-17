Saturday, Sep 17, 2022
Priyanka Chopra Plays With Daughter Malti As They Celebrate Nick Jonas’ 30th Birthday

This is Nick’s first birthday with Marie, after embracing fatherhood

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra with Malti Marie
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra with Malti Marie Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Sep 2022 8:58 am

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas is celebrating her husband and singer Nick Jonas' 30th birthday at an undisclosed location. However, the 'Quantico' actor's close friend Tamanna Dutt took to her Instagram handle to drop an adorable picture with the couple and their newborn daughter Marie Malti Chopra Jonas. She added a small note to it as well.

In the picture, Priyanka, Nick and Tamanna are seen out and about in an unknown location and all of them appear in their casual looks while the highlight of the photo is Malti in a yellow onesie, held by Priyanka. All of them candidly looked at the little one while the face of the actor’s baby girl is concealed with an emoticon.

Sharing the throwback picture, Priyanka’s best friend affectionately called Nick ‘jiju (brother-in-law). “Happiest Birthday Jiju! Miss u guys,” with heart emoji. Tamanna was with the couple during Priyanka’s birthday celebration in the US.

Meanwhile, the couple is keeping their big day very private. In a video shared by Nick, both of them were seen boarding a private jet. 

While neither of them has yet revealed a hint about their destination, it’s still not known if their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas is also with them. The brief video clip also featured a quick glimpse of the plane decorated with a banner that read ‘Happy Birthday.’ “Here we go… #30,” Nick added to the caption and teased the fans.

This will be Nick’s first birthday with Marie, after embracing fatherhood. The couple welcomed their first child via surrogacy. They have not yet revealed the face of their child to the public.

