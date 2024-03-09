Priyanka Chopra Poses With Sabyasachi Saree At A Beverly Hills Event, Fans Cannot Get Over Her ‘Desi Girl’ Avatar

Global icon Priyanka Chopra recently left everyone in awe as she stepped out in a black Sabyasachi saree at an event in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. The stunning actress marked her presence at the celebrity fashion designer’s pop-up at Saks, a luxury fashion store in LA. She was seen chatting away with socialites at the event, and several pictures of Priyanka made it to social media early on Saturday morning.
Not just that, Priyanka also took to social media and gave a shout out to Sabya, and wrote, “About last night…🤩,” as she showed off her beautiful sequins and silk detailing on the saree. She wore her saree with a black bandeau blouse, with minimal jewellery and minimal. See here:
After seeing her pictures, fans were reminded of her “Desi Girl” avatar from Dostana (2008), and asked her to make her Bollywood comeback soon. While one fan wrote, “That’s my desi girl,” another fan commented, “Priyanka we love wow.” A third commented, “Priyanka is everythingggg wowowowowow.”
Priyanka was joined by the store’s fashion director Roopal Patel and Sabyasachi himself.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka recently joined the Oscar-nominated documentary ‘To Kill A Tiger’, directed by Nisha Pahuja, as an executive producer alongside Dev Patel, Mindy Kaling, and others. She will also be seen in ‘Heads of State’, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, and ‘The Bluff’, with Karl Urban. She is also slated to make her Bollywood comeback with Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.