Art & Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Poses With Sabyasachi Saree At A Beverly Hills Event, Fans Cannot Get Over Her ‘Desi Girl’ Avatar

Priyanka Chopra, for the event, wore a stunning saree by Sabyasachi, and showed off its beautiful detailing as well.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
March 9, 2024
March 9, 2024
       
Instagram
Priyanka Chopra Poses With Sabyasachi Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Global icon Priyanka Chopra recently left everyone in awe as she stepped out in a black Sabyasachi saree at an event in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. The stunning actress marked her presence at the celebrity fashion designer’s pop-up at Saks, a luxury fashion store in LA. She was seen chatting away with socialites at the event, and several pictures of Priyanka made it to social media early on Saturday morning.

Not just that, Priyanka also took to social media and gave a shout out to Sabya, and wrote, “About last night…🤩,” as she showed off her beautiful sequins and silk detailing on the saree. She wore her saree with a black bandeau blouse, with minimal jewellery and minimal. See here:

After seeing her pictures, fans were reminded of her “Desi Girl” avatar from Dostana (2008), and asked her to make her Bollywood comeback soon. While one fan wrote, “That’s my desi girl,” another fan commented, “Priyanka we love wow.” A third commented, “Priyanka is everythingggg wowowowowow.”

Priyanka was joined by the store’s fashion director Roopal Patel and Sabyasachi himself.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka recently joined the Oscar-nominated documentary ‘To Kill A Tiger’, directed by Nisha Pahuja, as an executive producer alongside Dev Patel, Mindy Kaling, and others. She will also be seen in ‘Heads of State’, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, and ‘The Bluff’, with Karl Urban. She is also slated to make her Bollywood comeback with Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Tags

Priyanka Chopra

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement