The American actor made it to showbiz when he was only 18, with ‘High School Musical’. As its romantic lead, Zac made every girl become his fan, and even reprised his role in ‘High School Musical 2’, followed by his Disney feature film ‘High School Musical 3: Senior Year’. A few years later, with his performance in ‘The Greatest Showman’, he proved his mettle as an actor. Interestingly, he is a gifted comic actor as well, having starred in films like ‘Neighbours and Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising’, ‘Baywatch’, ‘Dirty Grandpa’, and ‘17 Again’.