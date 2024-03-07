Hollywood actor Zac Efron currently stars in Prime Video film ‘Ricky Stanicky’. During a chat with India Today, the actor mentioned that he wants to collaborate with global icon and his ‘Baywatch’ co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and wishes to work with her in a Bollywood project.
Zac, known for starring in popular musicals such as ‘The Greatest Showman’, expressed his desire to be part of a Hindi film someday. When asked about it, Zac Efron said, “Oh, geez. Of course, I would do it. I'd love to do it. I'd like to do a Bollywood flick. Oh, it'd be so fun. Man, I know Priyanka really well. She's this amazing actress. She's fantastic. I'd love to work with her.”
The American actor made it to showbiz when he was only 18, with ‘High School Musical’. As its romantic lead, Zac made every girl become his fan, and even reprised his role in ‘High School Musical 2’, followed by his Disney feature film ‘High School Musical 3: Senior Year’. A few years later, with his performance in ‘The Greatest Showman’, he proved his mettle as an actor. Interestingly, he is a gifted comic actor as well, having starred in films like ‘Neighbours and Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising’, ‘Baywatch’, ‘Dirty Grandpa’, and ‘17 Again’.
Recently, he starred in Ricky Staticky, which is currently streaming on Prime Video. In the project, he essays the role of Dean Stanton, one of the three mischievous childhood friends. Directed by Peter Farrelly, the film follows their story, as they hire a man to portray the made-up character Ricky Staticky. Apart from Zac Efron and John Cena, the film also had Andrew Santino, Jermaine Fowler, Lex Scott Davis, Anja Savcic, Jeff Ross, and William H Macy in key roles.