Priyanka Chopra's Mother, Madhu, Speaks Up On The Actress' Absence At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Bash

The pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has been the talk of the town because of its massive guest list, which has united the entire Bollywood fraternity like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan among others in attendance. However, many observed that Priyanka Chopra wasn’t present.
Why this comes as a shocking surprise is because the actress is a familiar face to almost all events hosted by the Ambani’s in the past, which also includes the recent launch of the NMACC (Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre) in Mumbai in March 2023, which she attended with husband-singer Nick Jonas.
Now, Madhu Chopra, Priyanka’s mother, who made it to Jamnagar for the grand festivities, commented on her daughter’s absence. During a conversation with Instant Bollywood, Madhu shared her longstanding wish to visit Jamnagar and expressed her gratitude to the wed-to-be for fulfilling that desire. She said, “I have been wanting to come to Jamnagar. In fact, I spoke to Anant (about it) many years ago. It’s become true now. I am really looking forward to it (the pre-wedding bash).” When questioned about why Priyanka hasn’t come, Madhu acknowledged it but chose not to reveal the reason, and simply mentioned, “She will make up for it, don’t worry.”
While there’s no fixed reason as to why she didn’t grace the event with her presence, it can attributed to the fact that she is currently enjoying some quality time with her daughter Malti Marie and the rest of the family in the United States, as is evident from the gorgeous photos she posts on her Instagram account.
Work wise, she will be seen opposite Idris Elba and John Cena in ‘Heads of State,’ and has also announced that she’s taken on a next project opposite Karl Urban, titled ‘Bluff.’ Chopra has also joined on-board as an executive producer on the Oscar-nominated documentary, ‘To Kill a Tiger.’