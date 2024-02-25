Priyanka Chopra has donned many hats during her illustrious career. The actor is now set to become an executive producer. Chopra is joining the team of the Oscar-nominated Indian documentary ‘To Kill A Tiger’ as an executive producer. Directed by Nisha Pahuja, the documentary revolves around a father’s journey as he sets out to seek justice for her daughter who has been sexually assaulted.
Taking to her Instagram, Priyanka Chopra shared the news with her fans. She revealed that she is joining ‘To Kill A Tiger’ as an executive producer. She also mentioned that the Nisha Pahuja directorial will be available to stream on Netflix soon. She revealed that she had watched the film in 2022 and was deeply moved by the story.
Chopra wrote, “I’m so proud to join the incredible team of the Academy Award-nominated documentary @tokillatigerdoc and to announce that @netflix has acquired the global distribution rights to this powerful feature directed by @nishappics. When I first watched this film in 2022, I was immediately captivated by its poignant narrative, depicting a father’s valiant struggle within the judicial system to secure justice for his daughter. This project serves as a testament to the boundless love and unyielding determination of a devoted father for his cherished daughter.”
She also revealed why she was moved by the story. She added, “This hard-hitting piece of art also really hits home on so many levels, but personally, I was born in the state of Jharkhand (where the survivor and her father are from), and as the daughter of a father that was my forever champion…I was moved to pieces.”
‘To Kill A Tiger’ is set to release on Netflix soon. Chopra joins Dev Patel and Mindy Kaling who are also the executive producers of this documentary.