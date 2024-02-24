Priyanka Chopra, Daughter Malti Marie Cozy Up With Popcorn Treat

The post was captioned: "The magic of nature. Her first hike. She touched everything, jumped in puddles till she was muddy till her knees. To witness her in real time experiencing everything for the first time.. is just her magic dust that she sprinkles in my life every day."

Priyanka got married to American singer and actor, Nick Jonas in December 2018. In January 2022, the couple had their first child via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka last featured in 'Love Again'. She next has 'Heads of State' in her kitty.