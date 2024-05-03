Art & Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Says Being Part Of ‘Womb’ Has Been Nothing Short Of Inspiring For Her

Priyanka Chopra feels inspired to be a part of the documentary 'Women of My Billion' (WOMB), directed by Ajitesh Sharma, which she described as "stories of courage, strength, and resilience."

Instagram
Priyanka Chopra, 'WOMB' Photo: Instagram
Priyanka shared a glimpse of the documentary on Instagram, highlighting its focus on the fight against all forms of violence faced by women in India.

It also showcases the journey of Srishti Bakshi as she walks from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, covering 3,800 km over 240 days to uncover and share stories about women.

Captioning the post, Priyanka wrote: "Very rarely do you come across people whose strength leaves you in awe and ignites a fire within you to tell a story that can truly make a difference."

"Presenting WOMB, a film created by these incredible women @srishtibakshi @apoorvab that features stories of courage, strength, and resilience. Being a part of this journey has been nothing short of inspiring. These stories of change belong to you now," she added.

The show, which began streaming on May 3, is produced by Apoorva Bakshi and Monisha Thyagarajan’s Awedacious Originals in association with Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Purple Pebble Pictures.

