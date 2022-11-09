Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Is ‘Exhausted But Happy’ As She Returns To Los Angeles After Her Trip To India

Priyanka Chopra recently returned to India after a gap of three years to promote her hair care product, and fulfill UNICEF duties.

Priyanka Chopra in Mumbai
Priyanka Chopra in Mumbai Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Nov 2022 5:15 pm

After a hiatus of three long years, Priyanka Chopra was recently in India to promote her hair care product Anomaly. During her trip, she also took some time out to fulfill her duties for UNICEF. She was seen interacting with young girls from Uttar Pradesh, and even shared the same on her social media. 

She captioned it as, “These teenagers, especially the girls, are so inspiring. The situations they have dealt with in their young lives are so impossible to digest, but they picked themselves up and fought to remove themselves from the cycle of poverty and abuse that they are in.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

After a whirlwind trip to India for work, family and friends, Priyanka has returned to Los Angeles, and she shared the update on her Instagram handle. In an Instagram story, as she left her motherland, Priyanka mentioned that she was ‘exhausted but happy.’

Check out: 

Priyanka Chopras trip to India
Priyanka Chopras trip to India Instagram

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the Keanu Reeves-starrer ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’. She currently has the romantic drama ‘Love Again’, the Bollywood road trip movie ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, and the Russo Brothers Amazon series ‘Citadel’, in which she stars alongside Richard Madden.

During her trip, Priyanka had shared an update about ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ and revealed,  “When (the movie goes on floors) don’t ask me. I am shooting a movie with my friends, and when you do that, it’s just not work, it’s creative fun. Hopefully we shoot it next year.” It is helmed by actor-filmmaker and singer Farhan Akhtar.

Related stories

Priyanka Chopra To Chitrangda Singh To Deepika Padukone – Bollywood Queens Who’ve Donned A Producer’s Hat

Priyanka Chopra: Have Spent A Long Time In My Career Being Secondary To Men

Priyanka Chopra Jonas On ‘Jee Le Zaraa’: I Called Up Alia Bhatt And Katrina Kaif, Before Farhan Akhtar Or Anybody Came On Board

Tags

Art & Entertainment Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra Jonas Priyanka Chopra Roles Priyanka Chopra Films Priyanka Chopra In Hollywood Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Citadel Priyanka Chopra Quantico Priyanka Chopra Projects UNICEF UNICEF Ambassador Priyanka Chopra New Delhi India
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Accenture India Fires Employees With Fake Documents: Report

Accenture India Fires Employees With Fake Documents: Report

T20 WC: IND Vs ENG Stat Preview

T20 WC: IND Vs ENG Stat Preview