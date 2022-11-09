Priyanka Chopra Is ‘Exhausted But Happy’ As She Returns To Los Angeles After Her Trip To India

After a hiatus of three long years, Priyanka Chopra was recently in India to promote her hair care product Anomaly. During her trip, she also took some time out to fulfill her duties for UNICEF. She was seen interacting with young girls from Uttar Pradesh, and even shared the same on her social media.

She captioned it as, “These teenagers, especially the girls, are so inspiring. The situations they have dealt with in their young lives are so impossible to digest, but they picked themselves up and fought to remove themselves from the cycle of poverty and abuse that they are in.”

After a whirlwind trip to India for work, family and friends, Priyanka has returned to Los Angeles, and she shared the update on her Instagram handle. In an Instagram story, as she left her motherland, Priyanka mentioned that she was ‘exhausted but happy.’

Check out:

Priyanka Chopras trip to India Instagram

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the Keanu Reeves-starrer ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’. She currently has the romantic drama ‘Love Again’, the Bollywood road trip movie ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, and the Russo Brothers Amazon series ‘Citadel’, in which she stars alongside Richard Madden.

During her trip, Priyanka had shared an update about ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ and revealed, “When (the movie goes on floors) don’t ask me. I am shooting a movie with my friends, and when you do that, it’s just not work, it’s creative fun. Hopefully we shoot it next year.” It is helmed by actor-filmmaker and singer Farhan Akhtar.