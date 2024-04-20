Art & Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Can’t Seem To Get Enough Of Her Swiss Holiday: ‘Can I Please Stay?'

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who recently visited India with her husband Nick Jonas, is enjoying every bit of her Swiss holiday.

Instagram
Priyanka Chopra Photo: Instagram
On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram and dropped pictures from her recent vacation in the Crans-Montana municipality of Switzerland.

Crans-Montana is located in the district of Sierre in the canton of Valais in Switzerland. In the pictures, the actress can be seen relaxing on her holiday as she shared several pictures of the snowfall and the snowclad mountains. In the pictures, PC can be seen dressed in comfortable winterwear.

She wrote in the caption, “Oh to sojourn in Crans Montana even for a blink.. Can I please stay.”

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra Jonas had shared then and now pictures on her Instagram. The actress took to her Instagram and shared two pictures.

While the 1st picture was of her after she won the Miss World title, the second picture was a recent one. The actress also poked fun at her styling from the 2000s and said that back then she was just trying to fit in.

