Prithviraj Sukumaran is gearing up for the theatrical release of ‘Aadujeevitham.’ The actor will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar in this Blessy directorial. In a recent interview, he talked about how he managed to pull off the drastic physical transformation that was required of him for this role. He revealed that he used to fast for 72 hours at a stretch.
In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Prithviraj Sukumaran talked about how the only way he could achieve the body that was required of him for ‘Aadujeevitham’ was by starving himself. He also talked about how he had to put himself through this process twice because the movie faced a setback due to the COVID-19 induced pandemic.
Sukumaran said, “The idea was that I looked like somebody who does not have access to enough food and was starving most of the time. The only way I could do that is to actually adopt that process, which means that my transformation was almost entirely based on fasting. At times, I used to fast for up to 72 hours. I would drink water and black coffee, but nothing else.”
He continued, “Humans are equipped to do two to three days of fasting. When you wake up the second day, your mind is telling you to just eat. And that is when the real challenge kicks in. The idea was to lose as much weight as I could, but I think I shocked myself by losing 31 kgs.”
Directed by Blessy, ‘Aadujeevitham’ revolves around Najeeb who ends up becoming a shepherd in the Middle East. He had travelled from Kerala to the Middle East in search of a job, but things took a different turn. The movie is set to release on March 28.