Art & Entertainment

Prithviraj Sukumaran Reveals He Would Fast For 72 Hours To Achieve The Physical Transformation Required For 'Aadujeevitham'

Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed that he used to starve himself to achieve the body that was required of him for 'Aadujeevitham.' He revealed that he had lost 31 kgs.

Advertisement

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Instagram
Prithviraj Sukumaran in 'Aadujeevitham' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Prithviraj Sukumaran is gearing up for the theatrical release of ‘Aadujeevitham.’ The actor will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar in this Blessy directorial. In a recent interview, he talked about how he managed to pull off the drastic physical transformation that was required of him for this role. He revealed that he used to fast for 72 hours at a stretch.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Prithviraj Sukumaran talked about how the only way he could achieve the body that was required of him for ‘Aadujeevitham’ was by starving himself. He also talked about how he had to put himself through this process twice because the movie faced a setback due to the COVID-19 induced pandemic.

Advertisement

Sukumaran said, “The idea was that I looked like somebody who does not have access to enough food and was starving most of the time. The only way I could do that is to actually adopt that process, which means that my transformation was almost entirely based on fasting. At times, I used to fast for up to 72 hours. I would drink water and black coffee, but nothing else.”

He continued, “Humans are equipped to do two to three days of fasting. When you wake up the second day, your mind is telling you to just eat. And that is when the real challenge kicks in. The idea was to lose as much weight as I could, but I think I shocked myself by losing 31 kgs.”

Advertisement

Directed by Blessy, ‘Aadujeevitham’ revolves around Najeeb who ends up becoming a shepherd in the Middle East. He had travelled from Kerala to the Middle East in search of a job, but things took a different turn. The movie is set to release on March 28.  

Bollywood actors who underwent physical transformation - Instagram
10 Bollywood Actors Who Underwent Incredible Physical Transformation

BY Garima Das

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. CSK Vs GT, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal
  2. AAP Dismisses 'Rumours' Of Welfare Schemes Stopping In Delhi After CM Kejriwal's Arrest
  3. 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Trailer Review: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff Give It Their All To Take Down Prithviraj Sukumaran
  4. Hrithik Roshan Starrer 'Krrish 4' To Go On Floors In 2025? Here’s What We Know
  5. Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2024 | Kieron Pollard Defends Hardik Pandya Batting At 7, Talks About Ishan Kishan
  6. 'HanuMan' On Zee5 Movie Review: Prasanth Varma Delivers A Visual Treat That Is Bound To Change Your Views On Indian Superheroes
  7. US Bridge Collapse Live: Rescue Efforts Underway At Bridge Collapse Site In Baltimore; President Biden Briefed
  8. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Kumaraswamy May Contest From Mandya; PM Modi Speaks To BJP Candidate Rekha Patra