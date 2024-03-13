The trailer of ‘Aadujeevitham’ uses a lot of shots of the desert. These shots help establish how lonely the man is in that huge landscape. It also establishes a feeling of dryness and a lack of resources. It makes you realize how lonely the man is. The trailer looks like a promising survival drama and Prithviraj Sukumaran is almost unrecognizable in the shots. There is just one dialogue used throughout the trailer that makes you realize the mental agony of the man.