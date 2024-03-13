After generating enough anticipation among fans and creating quite a lot of buzz on social media, the trailer of ‘Aadujeevitham’ is here. The film has been in production for quite a long time. Ever since its release, the trailer of the film has got everyone to sit up and take notes.
The 1:33 minute-long trailer of ‘Aadujeevitham’ opens with a shot of an oasis in the desert. As the trailer progresses, the audience is introduced to a man in tattered clothing and an outgrown beard. His face is smeared with dirt, and he is wearing torn shoes. He leads a pack of goats. Throughout the trailer, there are multiple shots of the expansive desert. The trailer also shows how the man travels through illegal means in a covered container for a job.
Advertisement
Take a look at the trailer of ‘Aadujeevitham’ here.
The trailer of ‘Aadujeevitham’ uses a lot of shots of the desert. These shots help establish how lonely the man is in that huge landscape. It also establishes a feeling of dryness and a lack of resources. It makes you realize how lonely the man is. The trailer looks like a promising survival drama and Prithviraj Sukumaran is almost unrecognizable in the shots. There is just one dialogue used throughout the trailer that makes you realize the mental agony of the man.
Reacting to the trailer, one fan said, “Was eagerly waiting for it. Got goosebumps after watching the teaser and waiting for the complete theatre experience of this beautiful work.” A second fan commented, “Is this the same actor Prithviraj that played Varadaraj Mannar in Salaar????? Hard to believe it, such an amazing actor!! Remarkable sir!” A third fan wrote, “Prithviraj always gives strong stories.”
Advertisement
‘Aadujeevitham’ is based on a book by Benyamin. The story is based on a real-life incident. Directed by Blessy, the movie stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Amala Paul, Jimmy Jean-Louis, KR Gokul, Talib Al Balushi, and Rik Aby. It is set to release in cinemas on March 28.