Prithviraj Sukumaran is gearing up for the release of his most anticipated project – ‘Aadujeevitham’ (The Goat Life). The film has been in production for a long time and fans are waiting to see the movie on the big screen. A day after the audio of the film was launched in Kochi, the actor talked to the media and answered their questions. During the media interaction, he revealed that this is one of his films that he would proudly show to his daughter.
Prithviraj Sukumaran had earlier talked about how he would not show his movies to his nine-year-old daughter, Alankrita. He took this decision because as a young child, her daughter “would only see her father on the screen and not an actor.” Talking about ‘Aadujeevitham’, he said, “I don’t know if this is a film I’d want her to see. Nonetheless, this is one film that, at some point, I will proudly show her. And someday, if my daughter asks me what being an actor means, ‘Aadujeevitham’ will be the first film I show her.”
The film has been in production for six years now. Sukumaran reflected on how much his life has changed in all those years. He said, “When we began filming, I wasn’t a director, I was relatively new as an actor, and I wasn’t yet a father or husband. Much has changed in my life during this film’s journey. However, the experience of ‘Aadujeevitham’, I believe, will impact me more as a human being than as an actor, director, or producer. It will influence my acting style and how I perceive cinema and life moving forward.”
‘Aadujeevitham’ stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. The film has been directed by Blessy. The story revolves around the story of a migrant Malayali worker in Saudi Arabia who has been employed as a goat herder against his will.