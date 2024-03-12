Prithviraj Sukumaran had earlier talked about how he would not show his movies to his nine-year-old daughter, Alankrita. He took this decision because as a young child, her daughter “would only see her father on the screen and not an actor.” Talking about ‘Aadujeevitham’, he said, “I don’t know if this is a film I’d want her to see. Nonetheless, this is one film that, at some point, I will proudly show her. And someday, if my daughter asks me what being an actor means, ‘Aadujeevitham’ will be the first film I show her.”