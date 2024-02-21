Prithiviraj Sukumar starrer ‘Aadujeevitham’ is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film was slated to release in April this year and there was a considerable buzz around it. But the makers of the film have a surprise up their sleeve. Recently, they announced that the film has been preponed.
Taking to his Instagram, Prithviraj Sukumaran shared important updates regarding the release of ‘Aadujeevitham.’ He shared two new posters of the film. The posters show a shepherd in distressed clothing in a desert. The man is standing with his back to the camera and is tending to the sheep. The text on the poster reads, “16 YEARS SINCE CONCEPTION, 10 YEARS SINCE SCRIPTING, 6 YEARS SINCE SHOOTING STARTED, THE WAIT, FOR ONCE, IS SHORTER, The GOAT LIFE, MARCH 28TH IN THEATRES WORLDWIDE.”
Advertisement
Sharing these posters, Sukumaran wrote, “The long wait gets shorter...#TheGoatLife releasing worldwide on 28th March 2024! #Aadujeevitham #TheGoatLifeOn28thMarch” He unveiled the new release date of the film – March 28. Take a look at the announcement here.
Advertisement
The post has fetched over 185K likes. Reacting to the announcement, one fan said, “The Magnum opus of Mollywood.” A second fan wrote, “Had read the book in Tamil... waiting to see on screen.” A third fan commented, “The Epic Pan Indian Film.”
Advertisement
‘Aadujeevitham’ is based on one of the most popular and well-known Malayalam novels. The movie revolves around a Malayali immigrant labourer who is kidnapped and sold into slavery. He is made to herd goats and sheep on a remote Saudi Arabian farm. The movie stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. Along with him, Jimmy Jean-Louis, KR Gokul, Amala Paul, Talib al Balushi, and RikAby are in important roles. Directed by Blessy, AR Rahman composed the music for the film.