Taking to his Instagram, Prithviraj Sukumaran shared important updates regarding the release of ‘Aadujeevitham.’ He shared two new posters of the film. The posters show a shepherd in distressed clothing in a desert. The man is standing with his back to the camera and is tending to the sheep. The text on the poster reads, “16 YEARS SINCE CONCEPTION, 10 YEARS SINCE SCRIPTING, 6 YEARS SINCE SHOOTING STARTED, THE WAIT, FOR ONCE, IS SHORTER, The GOAT LIFE, MARCH 28TH IN THEATRES WORLDWIDE.”