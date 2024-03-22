Praising Blessy, Sukumaran said, “Make no mistake, Blessy was not a debut filmmaker trying to pull off his debut film. Back in 2008, he still was the coveted filmmaker that every big star in the industry was dying to work with. I know for a fact that he was the highest-paid filmmaker back then. And for someone like him at that stage of his career to decide, ‘No, I am going to do this, and this is the kind of time it will take, I am going to give that much time for the film’. [This] is an absolute epitome of submitting yourself to your vision. I don’t know if I will ever do this.”