Prithviraj Sukumaran Opens Up About Working On 'Aadujeevitham' For 16 Years: It's A Part Of My Life Now

Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed that he said yes to 'Aadujeevitham' in 2008. He talked about how it feels to work on a movie for 16 years.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
22 March 2024
Instagram
Prithviraj Sukumaran in 'Aadujeevitham' Photo: Instagram
One of the most anticipated movies from the South is set to release in cinemas this month. After an arduous wait, ‘Aadujeevitham’ is almost here. The film has been in production since 2008. In a recent interview, Prithviraj Sukumaran talked about how it feels to work on a film for almost 16 years.

In a conversation with News18, Prithviraj Sukumaran opened up about how much effort has been put into ‘Aadujeevitham.’ He recalled that he said yes to the project in 2008. He mentioned that the film is, now, a part of his life. He said, “I don’t know if it can be classified as a movie experience any longer. It’s more like a part of my life now.  I said yes to this film in 2008, and here we are in 2024, and the film is about to be released. That’s about a 16-year-long journey. I am only 41 now, so, 16 years of 41 is a substantial period of your life.”

The actor also praised director Blessy for sticking to his vision and working on the film relentlessly. He admired his dedication and said that he was unsure if he could be as dedicated as him.

Praising Blessy, Sukumaran said, “Make no mistake, Blessy was not a debut filmmaker trying to pull off his debut film. Back in 2008, he still was the coveted filmmaker that every big star in the industry was dying to work with. I know for a fact that he was the highest-paid filmmaker back then. And for someone like him at that stage of his career to decide, ‘No, I am going to do this, and this is the kind of time it will take, I am going to give that much time for the film’. [This] is an absolute epitome of submitting yourself to your vision. I don’t know if I will ever do this.”

Prithviraj Sukumaran is set to play the role of Najeeb Muhammad in ‘Aadujeevitham.’ The movie is based on a book by Benyamin, which in turn has been based on a real-life story. The film will be released in cinemas on March 28.

