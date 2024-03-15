Taking to his social media account, Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a poster of the film. He mentioned how he had finished dubbing for the film. He revealed that apart from Malayalam, the film will be released in four other languages – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. Sharing the post, he wrote, “#AADUJEEVITHAM #TheGoatLife Malayalam (live sound), Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi dubbing done! To have lived this whole character arc once, and then to revisit it 4 more times in 4 different languages! E-P-I-C! Relive the unbelievable true story of Najeeb in theatres worldwide from 28/03/2024!”