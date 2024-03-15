One of the most anticipated films from the Malayalam film industry is set to make its way to theatres soon. Directed by Blessy, ‘Aadujeevitham’ is set to release in cinemas on March 28. The survival drama starring Prithviraj Sukumaran is based on a novel by Benyamin. Recently, the actor revealed that he has dubbed in four languages for the film.
Taking to his social media account, Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a poster of the film. He mentioned how he had finished dubbing for the film. He revealed that apart from Malayalam, the film will be released in four other languages – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. Sharing the post, he wrote, “#AADUJEEVITHAM #TheGoatLife Malayalam (live sound), Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi dubbing done! To have lived this whole character arc once, and then to revisit it 4 more times in 4 different languages! E-P-I-C! Relive the unbelievable true story of Najeeb in theatres worldwide from 28/03/2024!”
Advertisement
Take a look at the post here.
The post has fetched over 8.7K likes on Facebook. Fans spammed the comment section with best wishes for the team. Reacting to the post, one fan wrote, “Wow! Awesome! Best wishes on the Goat Life Aadujeevitham dear Prithviraj! We love you!” A second fan said, “All the best wishes to you and your whole team.” A third fan commented, “I wish you good luck, Prithviraj Sukumaran. I love you so much. Stay safe and take care of your health.”
Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen in an unrecognizable avatar in this drama. The trailer of the film was released last week. A R Rahman has composed the music for this film.