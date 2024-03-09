Blessy Directorial, Prithviraj Sukumaran-Starrer ‘Goat Life’ Trailer Released

“From Covid Days to today, 'The Goat Life' has been an unexpected and an unforgettable journey. It has been an honour to be a part of Blessy sir’s vision and watch a maestro like A. R. Rahman bring music to life. 'The Goat Life' is more than just a movie for us, it’s a story that has touched our hearts and will stay with us forever. We hope the audience feels the same,” said Prithviraj.