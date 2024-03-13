Music Maestro A. R. Rahman Delighted To Work With Blessy On 'The Goat Life'

"Both the films had amazing music, but, I have done over 120 films and I do not remember another time when I have heard the score of a film after having done it entirely and then wished that I had the score with me when I was acting. I wish I could hear the music before each take now, but that is the process of cinema, you don’t get to do that. I would like to thank you for what you have done for the film, you are as big a character as Najeeb is in The Goat Life. It’s an amazing piece of work," said Prithviraj.