Art & Entertainment

Prithviraj Sukumaran Celebrates 13th Wedding Anniversary: To Dreaming Bigger, Taking On Tougher Battles

Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran, who has been receiving critical and commercial acclaim for his recent release 'Aadujeevitham', celebrated his 13th wedding anniversary on Thursday.

Advertisement

Instagram
Prithviraj Sukumaran with wife Supriya Menon Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran, who has been receiving critical and commercial acclaim for his recent release 'Aadujeevitham', celebrated his 13th wedding anniversary on Thursday.

The superstar took to his Instagram and shared a picture with his wife, Supriya Menon.

In the photo, both of them can be seen wearing sunglasses and embracing each other while enjoying a boat ride.

In the caption, the actor penned a note, saying, "Happy anniversary partner! From being friends to the parents of an incredible little girl, this has been one hell of a ride! To dreaming bigger and taking on tougher battles, can’t wait to see where this journey takes us in the years to come."

Advertisement

Supriya also shared a sweet post for her husband on social media.

She wrote: "13 years with you! Wow! From being kids when we met to now being parents of a wonderful little girl! How far we have walked together on this road that’s been rocky many times! And yet here we are! Happy 13th anniversary @therealprithvi. To many more years together where we push each other to achieve our dreams and live our best lives."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Says 'This Election Is To Free Country From Slave Mentality'; Kharge Takes 'Out Of Context' Jibe At Modi
  2. Sports News LIVE: Pakistan Take On New Zealand In 4th T20I
  3. JEE Mains 2024 Result Out: Cut Off, Marking Scheme, How to Check - All You Need to Know
  4. Tamannah Bhatia To Ananya Panday To Kriti Sanon – 5 Actresses Who’re Fore Fronting The Brown-Beige Fashion Revolution
  5. 'King': Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan Are Reportedly Set To Commence Filming In London This June
  6. Bihar: 6 Dead, Over 30 Injured In Massive Fire At Hotel Near Patna Railway Station; Cylinder Blast Suspected
  7. Arijit Singh Birthday Special: From 'Tum Hi Ho' To 'Satranga', 10 Songs By The Versatile Singer To Tune In To
  8. Biden Signs Law To Ban TikTok If ByteDance Fails To Divest: What You Need to Know