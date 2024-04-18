Art & Entertainment

'Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil' Teaser Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran-Basil Joseph Promise A Humorous Family Wedding

Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph, the teaser of 'Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil' has been released. The movie has been directed by Vipin Das.

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph in 'Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil' Photo: YouTube
Ever since the beginning of 2024, Prithviraj Sukumaran has been on a roll. Recently, he amazed his fans with ‘Aadujeevitham’ and then he also made a comeback in Bollywood with ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. As the actor gears up for the year, the teaser of his next film was released recently. Titled ‘Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil’, the teaser of the film has already started trending on social media.

The teaser of ‘Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil’ introduces the audience to Anand and Vinu (played by Basil Joseph and Prithviraj Sukumaran). The teaser opens with a shot of Basil Joseph commenting how he is uncertain that the wedding will take place. Owing to this uncertainty, he sneaks out of the room to at least start his day on a better note. He opens the door, and he is shocked. As the teaser progresses, we see how these two characters bond over banter. It also shows how these characters are struggling to get married and to get their lives on track.

Take a look at the teaser of ‘Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil’ here.

Reacting to the teaser, one fan said, “colourful entertainer loading.” A second fan commented, “This is going to happen.” A third fan wrote, “Blockbuster for sure.” The teaser of ‘Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil’ looks promising. While the makers did not reveal much about the plot, the camaraderie and the brotherhood between Joseph and Sukumaran will make you smile. These two actors are in their perfect form as they nail the comic scenes with their perfect timing. Add to this, the appearance of Anaswara Rajan also adds another layer of anticipation.

Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Basil Joseph, Nikhila Vimal, Anaswara Rajan, Yogi Babu, Siju Sunny, Joemon Jyothir, and Saafboi, ‘Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil’ has been directed by Vipin Das. The movie has been produced by Supriya Menon, Mukesh R Mehta, and C V Sarathy under the banner of Prithviraj Productions Pvt Ltd and E4 Entertainment.

