'Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil' Teaser Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran-Basil Joseph Promise A Humorous Family Wedding

The teaser of ‘Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil’ introduces the audience to Anand and Vinu (played by Basil Joseph and Prithviraj Sukumaran). The teaser opens with a shot of Basil Joseph commenting how he is uncertain that the wedding will take place. Owing to this uncertainty, he sneaks out of the room to at least start his day on a better note. He opens the door, and he is shocked. As the teaser progresses, we see how these two characters bond over banter. It also shows how these characters are struggling to get married and to get their lives on track.