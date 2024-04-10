After the success of ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’, Prithviraj Sukumaran has no signs of slowing down. The actor hit it out of the ballpark in the Malayalam film – ‘Aadujeevitham’. Currently, he is gearing up for the release of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ where he is set to play a negative role. Amidst these developments, the actor has shared a major update about the sequel of ‘Salaar.'
In a conversation with Variety, Prithviraj Sukumaran shared an update about the sequel of ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’. He revealed that the shoot of the sequel is set to begin in the next few days. He also revealed that the movie will be ready for a theatrical release by 2025. He said, “Prashanth has got a very efficient, really packed shooting plan in place. I will take time off between ‘Empuraan’ to go and finish a few sequences of ‘Salaar 2,’ but I am assuming definitely in 2025 it is releasing for sure. But when and how it’s up to Prashanth and (producers) Hombale Films.”
Advertisement
‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ revolves around the story of two friends who end up becoming enemies. In this Prabhas starrer, Sukumaran played a negative role. In an earlier interview, the actor had revealed that he had wanted to reject ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ because the shoot dates clashed with ‘Salaar.’ Speaking to News18 Showsha, he said, “While shooting for the climax of ‘Salaar’, I was talking to Prashanth about this nice and wonderful script that Ali Abbas Zafar narrated to me. I told him that I’ve been offered a role in the film, but I won’t be able to do it because of date issues.”
Advertisement
The actor agreed to do this Ali Abbas Zafar film after Prashanth Neel convinced him to take up the role. ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is set to release in cinemas on April 11.