In a conversation with Variety, Prithviraj Sukumaran shared an update about the sequel of ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’. He revealed that the shoot of the sequel is set to begin in the next few days. He also revealed that the movie will be ready for a theatrical release by 2025. He said, “Prashanth has got a very efficient, really packed shooting plan in place. I will take time off between ‘Empuraan’ to go and finish a few sequences of ‘Salaar 2,’ but I am assuming definitely in 2025 it is releasing for sure. But when and how it’s up to Prashanth and (producers) Hombale Films.”