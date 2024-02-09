Finally, the Hindi version of 'Salaar' is releasing on OTT. The film was originally shot in Telugu and was also released in theatres in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil. Except Hindi, the other versions were released on Netflix last month. You can watch the Prabhas starrer on your phone now. Here's when and where to watch it.
Prashanth Neel's 'Salaar: Part One Ceasefire' was a blockbuster as it earned Rs 700 crore worldwide. The movie also starred Prithviraj Sukumaran in a key role. You can now watch 'Salaar' on Disney+ Hotstar on February 16. The streaming platform confirmed the Hindi OTT release on its social media, with the caption, “Tumne bulaya aur Salaar chala aaya''. They also released a Hindi trailer and wrote, ''Khansaar me hua laal alert jaari, kyuki Vardharaja aur Deva ki dosti padegi sab pe bhaari!(sic)''.
While talking about 'Salaar' Hindi release, Prashanth Neel said in a statement, “Whether you resonate with Vardha's struggles or Deva's might, at the end of the day, both are burdened by their own battles. That's what, to me, makes Salaar stand out – a story that will connect with you. Now with the film coming on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, we can’t wait to take it to newer horizons and find another set of audiences that connect with the story and I personally, am super excited to see that!”
“I am absolutely thrilled to kick off the year celebrating the success of Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire! The journey of putting this film has been incredible and an emotional rollercoaster for us. With the film now coming in Hindi on Disney+ Hotstar and its unparalleled reach, I can’t wait for audiences across the globe to witness this story. My fans in North and Central India have been storming social media to know when Salaar will come in Hindi on streaming and this one is for all of them,'' said Prabhas on the Hindi OTT release of 'Salaar'.