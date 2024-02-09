“I am absolutely thrilled to kick off the year celebrating the success of Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire! The journey of putting this film has been incredible and an emotional rollercoaster for us. With the film now coming in Hindi on Disney+ Hotstar and its unparalleled reach, I can’t wait for audiences across the globe to witness this story. My fans in North and Central India have been storming social media to know when Salaar will come in Hindi on streaming and this one is for all of them,'' said Prabhas on the Hindi OTT release of 'Salaar'.