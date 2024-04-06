‘Aadujeevitham’ Box Office Collection Day 8: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Film Crosses ₹100 Crore Worldwide

Blessy’s latest Malayalam film ‘Aadujeevitham’, which was released in other languages as ‘The Goat Life’, witnessed a great opening at the box office. The survival drama by the National Award-winning director stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, and it has made ₹100 crore at the box office worldwide in eight days. The film hit the theaters on March 28.
Sharing a poster on X, Prithviraj revealed that the film made more than ₹100 crore gross at the box office worldwide. He captioned it as, “₹100 crore and counting at the global box office! Thank you for this unprecedented success!” As soon as he shared the details, several fans congratulated him and some of them even claimed that it was the ‘fastest’ ₹100 crore-making film in Mollywood, thereby terming it as a ‘milestone moment’ for Malayalam cinema. Check it out here:
Earlier, while talking about the film, Prithviraj had told news agency ANI, “In 2008, when Blessy first told me about doing this movie, my initial thought was, how do I approach this character? Do I come down and talk to you about who you really are, or do I try to understand the character Najeeb that Benyamin wrote or the Najeeb that Blessy has in his mind? This was the confusion I had.”
He further added, “Finally, Blessy and I decided that I should play the Najeeb I visualise in my mind based on the novel and the Najeeb that Blessy visualised. That's the Najeeb you'll see in the movie. There is a big difference.”
Apart from Prithviraj Sukumaran, ‘Aadujeevitham’ also stars Amala Paul, KR Gokul, Haitian-French actor Jimmy Jean-Louis along with Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby. The film is based on a novel by Benyamin of the same name, and revolves around the true story of a man named Najeeb from Kerala ,who migrates to the Gulf in the 90s for a better life. However, he is forced to herd goats against his will, and makes him want to return home.