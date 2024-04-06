‘Aadujeevitham’ Box Office Collection Day 8: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Film Crosses ₹100 Crore Worldwide

Sharing a poster on X, Prithviraj revealed that the film made more than ₹100 crore gross at the box office worldwide. He captioned it as, “₹100 crore and counting at the global box office! Thank you for this unprecedented success!” As soon as he shared the details, several fans congratulated him and some of them even claimed that it was the ‘fastest’ ₹100 crore-making film in Mollywood, thereby terming it as a ‘milestone moment’ for Malayalam cinema. Check it out here: