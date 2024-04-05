'Aadujeevitham' Box Office Collection Day 8: Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 50 Crore Mark In India

As per a report in industry tracker Sacnilk, On day 8, 'Aadujeevitham' witnessed a further decline in its business. It collected Rs 3.15 crore nett in India. On day 1, it minted Rs 7.6 crore, on day 2, it made a collection of Rs 6.25 crore nett. On day 3, it pocketed Rs 7.75 crore, on day 4, the Malayalam film earned Rs 8.7 crore and on day 5, it saw a significant drop in collections as it earned only Rs 5.4 crore. On day 6, it witnessed further decline as the film raked in Rs 4.4 crore. The Blessy directorial raked in Rs Rs 3.75 on day 7. The total box office collection of 'Aadujeevitham aka 'The Goat Life' stands at Rs 47 crore. It is expected to cross the Rs 50 crore mark in India today.