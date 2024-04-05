'Aadujeevitham' Box Office Collection Day 8: Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 50 Crore Mark In India

Malayalam film 'Aadujeevitham' which is known as 'The Goat Life' in English, is currently running successfully in theatres. The survival drama, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, hit the theatres worldwide on March 28. Though it has seen a dip in collections, but is all set to cross the Rs 50 crore mark in India today (April 5). It will reportedly cross the Rs 100 crore mark globally this weekend.
As per a report in industry tracker Sacnilk, On day 8, 'Aadujeevitham' witnessed a further decline in its business. It collected Rs 3.15 crore nett in India. On day 1, it minted Rs 7.6 crore, on day 2, it made a collection of Rs 6.25 crore nett. On day 3, it pocketed Rs 7.75 crore, on day 4, the Malayalam film earned Rs 8.7 crore and on day 5, it saw a significant drop in collections as it earned only Rs 5.4 crore. On day 6, it witnessed further decline as the film raked in Rs 4.4 crore. The Blessy directorial raked in Rs Rs 3.75 on day 7. The total box office collection of 'Aadujeevitham aka 'The Goat Life' stands at Rs 47 crore. It is expected to cross the Rs 50 crore mark in India today.
Reportedly, 'Aadujeevitham' will cross the Rs 100 crore mark globally this weekend. Malayalam film 'Manummel Boys' had a theatrical run of Rs 126 crore domestically and Rs 220 crore globally. So, the former is likely to surpass the box office collections of the latter.
'Aadujeevitham' is an adaptation of the 2008 novel 'Aadujeevitham' by Benyamin. It is about a Malayali immigrant worker Najeeb Muhammad. Sukumaran plays Najeeb who goes to Saudi Arabia to earn money but he gets stuck in the middle of the desert.
The movie also starred Amala Paul, Haitian-French actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, KR Gokul and Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby in key roles.