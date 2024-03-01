Pratik Sehajpal Teams Up With Pentali Sen For Love Ballad 'Beraham Ghadiyan'

Talking about the song, Pratik, who has been a part of shows like 'Bigg Boss 15', 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12', 'Ace of Space', said: " 'Beraham Ghadiyan' was beautifully shot by Shabina Khan, giving it cinematic quality. The casting happened very naturally as Sonu Mishra, who was casting for the song, literally saw me walking by the street and offered this song."