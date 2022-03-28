Monday, Mar 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Prabhas starrer 'Radhe Shyam' And Mammootty's 'Bheeshmaparvam' Get OTT Release Date

Prabhas's 'Radhe Shyam' is all set to hit OTT just after 20 days of its release. On the other hand, Mammotty's 'Bheeshmaparvam' which managed to emerge as a hit in the theatres is also releasing on OTT.

Prabhas starrer 'Radhe Shyam' And Mammootty's 'Bheeshmaparvam' Get OTT Release Date
'Radhe Shyam' and 'Beeshmaparvam' To Release on OTT

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Mar 2022 7:43 pm

Actor Prabhas’s multilingual film ‘Radhe Shyam’ and Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s ‘Bheeshmaparvam’ are all set to hit the OTT platforms on April 1.


According to a report in The Indian Express, digital streaming platform Amazon prime Video announced on Monday (March 28) that ‘Radhe Shyam’ will release on its platform on April 1, just 20 days after its release. Prabhas said in his statement, “Radhe Shyam is a story that echoes perfectly in this new age of boundless cinema. Visionary director Radha Krishna, Pooja Hegde and our entire team has put in all their heart and created this passionate labour of love for everyone to enjoy. I am very delighted to bring this saga closer to home with the digital release and hope to continue receiving all the adoration from audiences worldwide,”

Related stories

Prabhas Rushed To The Hospital While In Spain; Undergoes Surgery In Barcelona

'Radhe Shyam' Actress Pooja Hegde Opens Up On Her Transformation Into Prerana

Prabhas Reveals Prithviraj Sukumaran Will Be The Part Of ‘Salaar’


'Radhe Shyam' hit the theatres with hype on March 11. However, it was not able to generate the needed word of mouth and ended up with poor reviews as well. The makers of the film said that money has gathered Rs 200 crore from worldwide. But some trade analysts claim that the film’s business is below Rs 150 crores. The collection is not up to the expected mark when compared to the huge production costs that went it. 


On the other hand, Mammootty’s Malayalam film ‘Bheeshmaparvam’ will also release on April 1 on Disney+Hotstar platform.

The film released on March 3 and has earned more than Rs 80 crores. ‘Bheeshmaparvam’ stars Amal Neerad, Sobbing Shahir, Shine Tom Chacko, Sreenath Bhasi, Taby, Farhaan Faasil and Lena. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Radhe Shyam Bheeshma Parvam Mammootty Prabhas Pooja Hedge Radha Krishna Kumar OTT Platforms New OTT Releases Prabhas Mammootty South India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

19 killed in Mexico at clandestine rooster fight

19 killed in Mexico at clandestine rooster fight

Oscars 2022 | What Is Alopecia? Here's Why Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock

Oscars 2022 | What Is Alopecia? Here's Why Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock