Actor Prabhas’s multilingual film ‘Radhe Shyam’ and Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s ‘Bheeshmaparvam’ are all set to hit the OTT platforms on April 1.



According to a report in The Indian Express, digital streaming platform Amazon prime Video announced on Monday (March 28) that ‘Radhe Shyam’ will release on its platform on April 1, just 20 days after its release. Prabhas said in his statement, “Radhe Shyam is a story that echoes perfectly in this new age of boundless cinema. Visionary director Radha Krishna, Pooja Hegde and our entire team has put in all their heart and created this passionate labour of love for everyone to enjoy. I am very delighted to bring this saga closer to home with the digital release and hope to continue receiving all the adoration from audiences worldwide,”



'Radhe Shyam' hit the theatres with hype on March 11. However, it was not able to generate the needed word of mouth and ended up with poor reviews as well. The makers of the film said that money has gathered Rs 200 crore from worldwide. But some trade analysts claim that the film’s business is below Rs 150 crores. The collection is not up to the expected mark when compared to the huge production costs that went it.



On the other hand, Mammootty’s Malayalam film ‘Bheeshmaparvam’ will also release on April 1 on Disney+Hotstar platform.

The film released on March 3 and has earned more than Rs 80 crores. ‘Bheeshmaparvam’ stars Amal Neerad, Sobbing Shahir, Shine Tom Chacko, Sreenath Bhasi, Taby, Farhaan Faasil and Lena.