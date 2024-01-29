Netflix's series 'Peaky Blinders' is a huge hit. The show deals a lot with gangsters and drugs, and other illicit things. The show boasts a star-studded cast, including Paul Anderson, who plays the role of one of the Shelby brothers, Arthur, who raises hell in the show and consumes tons of drugs on-screen. However, the actor has now received a fine for drug possession, which includes crack cocaine, off-screen. He was found with these substances on Boxing Day.
'Peaky Blinders' Star Paul Anderson Caught With Crack Cocaine And Other Drugs, Pleads Guilty
Paul Anderson, who plays the role of Arthur Shelby in the popular show 'Peaky Blinders,' pleads guilty to all drug charges put on him.
On Thursday, the 48-year-old actor made his presence known at the Highbury Corner Magistrates Court, facing accusations of possessing drugs including class A crack cocaine, class B amphetamines, and two class C prescription substances. He admitted guilt to all four charges and received a huge fine of £1,345 (Rs 1.42 lakh). As per various reports, Anderson spoke solely to enter his pleas and verify his identity and address in north-west London.
According to reports by The Daily Mail, the police authorities were called to a pub near Paul Anderson's residence in Hampstead by the pub's manager. The manager had been informed by someone of crack cocaine fumes emanating from the disabled toilet after Anderson had walked out of the stall.
The report stated that when the police arrived around 6:30 PM local time, Anderson was accompanied by a young man and a 17-month-old infant. Subsequently, they took him to the police station, where they discovered crack cocaine, a packet of brown powder identified as amphetamines, alongside diazepam and pregabalin, in his pockets.
In the course of the trial, Moira MacFarlane, who is Paul Anderson's lawyer, asserted that the unfortunate incident occurred only because her client is a well-known television personality, and that, he seeks to leave an impression on viewers by becoming the character he plays on-screen in reality as well.
Anderson’s lawyer reportedly told the court, "You will recognise the defendant from a very intense part that he has played in a recent television programme. He is often recognised and does his best to please fans of the show by slipping into character... He was recognised that Boxing Day and tried to play up for these people. And because of the lifestyle he leads, people often give him inducements."
His lawyer also stated that Anderson was not the one consuming crack cocaine, and said, "He has found himself in an unfortunate position and should have had the strength to say no."