Sunday, Jun 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Pawan Kalyan's Mother Makes A Donation For Farmers In Distress

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan's mother Anjanamma donated Rs 1.5 lakh to her son's Jana Sena Party (JSP) to help Andhra Pradesh farmers.

Pawan Kalyan's Mother Makes A Donation For Farmers In Distress
Pawan Kalyan File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Jun 2022 1:21 pm

The Jana Sena Party (JSP) led by actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan has donated money to rural households whose breadwinners committed suicide due to bankruptcy. Now, Kalyan's mother Anjanamma has come forward donating Rs 1.5 lakh for the benefit of Andhra Pradesh farmers.

She has also given her son's JSP an additional one lakh donation for the functioning of the growing political party. Previously, Anjanamma had given Rs 4 lakh to the JSP in 2014, garnering media attention.

She recently made headlines once more after giving another gift.

In order to help the families of tenant farmers who committed suicide, it appears that Kalyan's family, including his brother Naga Babu, sisters Vijayadurga and Madhavi, nephews Varun Tej and Vaishnav Tej, and niece Niharika Konidela - gave the JSP Rs 35 lakh, while Sai Dharam Tej alone donated Rs 10 lakh.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Pawan Kalyan Actor Politician Anjanamma Mother Jana Sena Party (JSP) Donation Farmers Andhra Pradesh Pawan Kalyan
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ambedkar's Vision Of Democracy: Why Its Revival Is Important For India

Ambedkar's Vision Of Democracy: Why Its Revival Is Important For India

Telugu Flick 'Sita Ramam' Has Dulquer Salmaan As Lonely Soldier On Border, Teaser Out

Telugu Flick 'Sita Ramam' Has Dulquer Salmaan As Lonely Soldier On Border, Teaser Out