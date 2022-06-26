Pawan Kalyan's Mother Makes A Donation For Farmers In Distress

The Jana Sena Party (JSP) led by actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan has donated money to rural households whose breadwinners committed suicide due to bankruptcy. Now, Kalyan's mother Anjanamma has come forward donating Rs 1.5 lakh for the benefit of Andhra Pradesh farmers.



She has also given her son's JSP an additional one lakh donation for the functioning of the growing political party. Previously, Anjanamma had given Rs 4 lakh to the JSP in 2014, garnering media attention.



She recently made headlines once more after giving another gift.



In order to help the families of tenant farmers who committed suicide, it appears that Kalyan's family, including his brother Naga Babu, sisters Vijayadurga and Madhavi, nephews Varun Tej and Vaishnav Tej, and niece Niharika Konidela - gave the JSP Rs 35 lakh, while Sai Dharam Tej alone donated Rs 10 lakh.

