Saturday, Nov 26, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Paresh Rawal Takes A Subtle Dig, Vivek Agnihotri Is Angry On Richa Chadha's Galwan Tweet

Richa Chadha previously had tweeted, "Galwan says hi" in response to the Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi’s statement.

Paresh Rawal
Paresh Rawal Credit: Outlook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Nov 2022 11:06 am

Richa Chadha's tweet on Galwan has created an uproar on social media with several celebrities coming out in open to slam the actor for targetting Army. Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Vivek Agnihotri, Kay Kay Menon and Ranvir Shorey are some of the celebs to have come out on social media to criticise Richa Chadha’s now-deleted tweet on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.

Joining the list is now actor Paresh Rawal and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri who are showing their respect towards Indian Army on social media and slamming Richa Chadha.

Director Vivek Agnihotri has reacted angrily to actor Richa Chadha's 'Galwan says hi' tweet. Taking to Twitter, Vivek Agnihotri wrote on Friday, "Bollywoodiyas are the first to stand up against establishment, oppression and authority. They are also the first to kneel down in front of Bollywood’s corrupt establishment. But they have cheeks to question our great Army."

Reacting to his tweet, a Twitter user wrote, "I thought you too make films for Bollywood." Vivek replied, "NO. I DON’T. I am an independent filmmaker.

On Saturday, Paresh Rawal also took to Twitter and praised the Indian armed forces, seemingly reacting to Richa’s tweet that a section of social media users said was offensive to the Indian Army. Paresh tweeted, “Indian armed forces. Aap hain to hum hai (we live because you are there).” Many reacted to the veteran actor’s tweet. One wrote, “Why do you want to stop citizens from mentioning Galwan valley…” Another one said, “We salute Army sir… But please don’t do politics on this...”

Akshay Kumar was one of the first celebs, who reacted to Richa's tweet. The actor had tweeted on Thursday, "Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain (they are there so we exist)."

Richa Chadha previously had tweeted, "Galwan says hi" in response to the Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi’s statement that the Indian Army is "waiting for orders from the govt (sic)" in reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

After facing criticism online, Richa issued an apology, and said on Twitter, "Even though it can never be my intention in the least, if the 3 words which are being dragged into a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in the Fauj (army) of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part."

Related stories

Richa Chadha's Galwan Tweet Controversy Drowns Out Ladakh's Push For Statehood

Prakash Raj Slams Akshay Kumar For Reacting To Richa Chadha's Galwan Tweet

Tags

Art & Entertainment Paresh Rawal Richa Chadha Vivek Agnihotri Akshay Kumar
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Global Shares Mixed As Investors Eye China Virus Crisis

Global Shares Mixed As Investors Eye China Virus Crisis

Who Will Answer To Us, Sir?

Who Will Answer To Us, Sir?