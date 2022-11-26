Paresh Rawal Takes A Subtle Dig, Vivek Agnihotri Is Angry On Richa Chadha's Galwan Tweet

Richa Chadha's tweet on Galwan has created an uproar on social media with several celebrities coming out in open to slam the actor for targetting Army. Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Vivek Agnihotri, Kay Kay Menon and Ranvir Shorey are some of the celebs to have come out on social media to criticise Richa Chadha’s now-deleted tweet on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.

Joining the list is now actor Paresh Rawal and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri who are showing their respect towards Indian Army on social media and slamming Richa Chadha.

Director Vivek Agnihotri has reacted angrily to actor Richa Chadha's 'Galwan says hi' tweet. Taking to Twitter, Vivek Agnihotri wrote on Friday, "Bollywoodiyas are the first to stand up against establishment, oppression and authority. They are also the first to kneel down in front of Bollywood’s corrupt establishment. But they have cheeks to question our great Army."

Bollywoodiyas are the first to stand up against establishment, oppression & authority. They are also the first to kneel down in front of Bollywood’s corrupt establishment. But they have cheeks to question our great army. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) November 25, 2022

Reacting to his tweet, a Twitter user wrote, "I thought you too make films for Bollywood." Vivek replied, "NO. I DON’T. I am an independent filmmaker.

On Saturday, Paresh Rawal also took to Twitter and praised the Indian armed forces, seemingly reacting to Richa’s tweet that a section of social media users said was offensive to the Indian Army. Paresh tweeted, “Indian armed forces. Aap hain to hum hai (we live because you are there).” Many reacted to the veteran actor’s tweet. One wrote, “Why do you want to stop citizens from mentioning Galwan valley…” Another one said, “We salute Army sir… But please don’t do politics on this...”

Indian armed forces.

आप हैं तो हम हैं ।

🙏🙏🙏 — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) November 25, 2022

Akshay Kumar was one of the first celebs, who reacted to Richa's tweet. The actor had tweeted on Thursday, "Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain (they are there so we exist)."

Richa Chadha previously had tweeted, "Galwan says hi" in response to the Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi’s statement that the Indian Army is "waiting for orders from the govt (sic)" in reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

After facing criticism online, Richa issued an apology, and said on Twitter, "Even though it can never be my intention in the least, if the 3 words which are being dragged into a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in the Fauj (army) of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part."