Our Man From Jersey: JK Simmons, Jackie Earle Haley Join The Cast Of Netflix’s Next Spy Movie

Veteran actor JK Simmons has boarded the cast of Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry-led Netflix's spy thriller ‘Our Man From Jersey’. Other actors who have joined the film are Jackie Earle Haley, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jessica De Gouw and Alice Lee.

According to Deadline, ‘Ballers’ helmer Julian Farino is directing the movie from a script written by David Guggenheim and Joe Barton.

The story revolves around Mike (Wahlberg), a down-to-earth construction worker from Jersey, who is quickly thrust into the world of super spies and secret agents when his high school ex-girlfriend Roxanne (Berry) recruits him on a high-stakes US intelligence mission.

Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson and Jeff Waxman will produce the project.

[With Inputs From PTI]