Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Our Man From Jersey: JK Simmons, Jackie Earle Haley Join The Cast Of Netflix’s Next Spy Movie

Actors Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry lead the cast of Netflix’s next spy movie titled ‘Our Man From Jersey’. Actors JK Simmons and Jackie Earle Haley have joined the cast of the film now.

Updated: 25 May 2022 4:33 pm

Veteran actor JK Simmons has boarded the cast of Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry-led Netflix's spy thriller ‘Our Man From Jersey’. Other actors who have joined the film are Jackie Earle Haley, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jessica De Gouw and Alice Lee.

According to Deadline, ‘Ballers’ helmer Julian Farino is directing the movie from a script written by David Guggenheim and Joe Barton.

The story revolves around Mike (Wahlberg), a down-to-earth construction worker from Jersey, who is quickly thrust into the world of super spies and secret agents when his high school ex-girlfriend Roxanne (Berry) recruits him on a high-stakes US intelligence mission.

Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson and Jeff Waxman will produce the project.

[With Inputs From PTI]

