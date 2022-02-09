Oscar Nominations 2022: Full List Of Nominees

The nominees for the 94th Academy Awards were announced this evening. Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan presented the event, which unveiled the nominations for all 23 award categories.
The event will be placed on March 27 at 5:30 p.m. PT at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles (6:30 am IST on March 28 in India). It was originally scheduled on February 27 but was pushed back owing to the Omicron surge.
Presenting the 94th #Oscars Nominations Show. #OscarNoms https://t.co/Zh1c00Anje— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
Since the previous edition permitted a two-month extension of eligibility until the end of February 2021, the qualifying window for this year's Oscars was films debuting between March 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021.
The changed qualifying requirements from the 93rd Academy Awards were carried over, thus nominated films were not limited to those having theatrical runs.
The complete list of 2022 Oscar categories with their nominations is below.
Best Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power Of The Dog
West Side Story
Best Director
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem (Being The Ricardos)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power Of The Dog)
Andrew Garfield (Tick Tick…Boom!)
Will Smith (King Richard)
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy Of Macbeth)
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)
Nicole Kidman (Being The Ricardos)
Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Best Animated Feature Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchell vs The Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Documentary Feature
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul (…Or When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Writing With Fire
Best Cinematography
Dune (Greig Fraser)
Nightmare Alley (Dan Laustsen)
Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner)
The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel)
West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Ciaran Hinds (Belfast)
Troy Kotsur (CODA)
Jesse Plemons (The Power Of The Dog)
JK Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Dame Judi Dench (Belfast)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Best Animated Short Film
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Best Costume Design
Cruella (Jenny Beavan)
Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini)
Dune (Jacqueline West)
Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira)
West Side Story (Paul Tazewell)
Best Live Action Short Film
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Best Original Score
Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell)
Dune (Hans Zimmer)
Encanto (Germaine Franco)
Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias)
The Power Of The Dog (Jonny Greenwood)
Best Sound
Belfast
Dune
No Time To Die
The Power Of The Dog
West Side Story
Best Adapted Screenplay
Sian Hedur (CODA)
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe (Drive My Car)
Dennis Villenuve, Jon Spaihts, Eric Roth (Dune)
Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter)
Jane Campion (The Power Of The Dog)
Best Original Screenplay
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Adam McKay (Don’t Look Up)
Zach Baylin (King Richard)
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt (The Worst Person In The World)
Best Documentary Short
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs For Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Best Film Editing
Don’t Look Up (Hank Corwin)
Dune (Joe Walker)
King Richard (Pamela Martin)
The Power Of The Dog (Peter Sciberras)
Tick, Tick…Boom! (Myron Kerstein & Andrew Weisblum)
Best International Feature Film
Drive My Car (Japan)
Flee (Denmark)
Hand of God (Italy)
Lunana: A Yak In The Classroom (Bhutan)
The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
Best Makeup And Hairstyling
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Best Original Song
“Be Alive” – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard)
“Dos Oruguitas” – Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)
“Down To Joy” – Van Morrison (Belfast)
“No Time To Die” – Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (No Time To Die)
“Somehow You Do” – Diane Warren (Four Good Days)
Best Production Design
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Best Visual Effects
Dune
Free Guy
No Time To Die
Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider Man: No Way Home