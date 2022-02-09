Oscar Nominations 2022: Full List Of Nominees

The nominees for the 94th Academy Awards were announced this evening. Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan presented the event, which unveiled the nominations for all 23 award categories.

The event will be placed on March 27 at 5:30 p.m. PT at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles (6:30 am IST on March 28 in India). It was originally scheduled on February 27 but was pushed back owing to the Omicron surge.

Since the previous edition permitted a two-month extension of eligibility until the end of February 2021, the qualifying window for this year's Oscars was films debuting between March 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021.

The changed qualifying requirements from the 93rd Academy Awards were carried over, thus nominated films were not limited to those having theatrical runs.

The complete list of 2022 Oscar categories with their nominations is below.

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power Of The Dog

West Side Story

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem (Being The Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power Of The Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick Tick…Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy Of Macbeth)

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being The Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Best Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchell vs The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (…Or When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing With Fire

Best Cinematography

Dune (Greig Fraser)

Nightmare Alley (Dan Laustsen)

Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel)

West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciaran Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jesse Plemons (The Power Of The Dog)

JK Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Dame Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Best Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Best Costume Design

Cruella (Jenny Beavan)

Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini)

Dune (Jacqueline West)

Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira)

West Side Story (Paul Tazewell)

Best Live Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best Original Score

Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell)

Dune (Hans Zimmer)

Encanto (Germaine Franco)

Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias)

The Power Of The Dog (Jonny Greenwood)

Best Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time To Die

The Power Of The Dog

West Side Story

Best Adapted Screenplay

Sian Hedur (CODA)

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe (Drive My Car)

Dennis Villenuve, Jon Spaihts, Eric Roth (Dune)

Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter)

Jane Campion (The Power Of The Dog)

Best Original Screenplay

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Adam McKay (Don’t Look Up)

Zach Baylin (King Richard)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt (The Worst Person In The World)

Best Documentary Short

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs For Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best Film Editing

Don’t Look Up (Hank Corwin)

Dune (Joe Walker)

King Richard (Pamela Martin)

The Power Of The Dog (Peter Sciberras)

Tick, Tick…Boom! (Myron Kerstein & Andrew Weisblum)

Best International Feature Film

Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

Hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak In The Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Best Makeup And Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Best Original Song

“Be Alive” – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard)

“Dos Oruguitas” – Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)

“Down To Joy” – Van Morrison (Belfast)

“No Time To Die” – Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (No Time To Die)

“Somehow You Do” – Diane Warren (Four Good Days)

Best Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time To Die

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider Man: No Way Home