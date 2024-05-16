Art & Entertainment

Original Content Has Made Indian Cinema Stronger, Says Sonali Kulkarni

Acclaimed Marathi actress Sonali Kulkarni was all praise for content writers, who she said were scripting "original" stories and had become a source of strength for Indian cinema.

Sonali Kulkarni
Sonali Kulkarni Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Acclaimed Marathi actress Sonali Kulkarni was all praise for content writers, who she said were scripting "original" stories and had become a source of strength for Indian cinema.

Speaking on the sidelines of the prestigious KASHISH Pride Film Festival, where she's a member of the jury, Kulkarni emphasised, "Be it films or theatre, writing is everything. I feel India is very strong in this department because we have original writers. Though we have remixes, that doesn't hamper our original writing."

By remixes, Kulkarni meant rip-offs of Hollywood or Korean stories.

The actress, who first came to the notice of the Hindi film-viewing audience with 'Dil Chahta Hai', also spoke about the quality of scripts of the queer films that are being screened at the Kashish Pride Film Festival.

"All the films had a different story to tell," Kulkarni said. "Every film was like a poem, the issue was arched out in very interesting storylines. No film felt like it was driven by some issue. The films were not about gender necessarily, they also portrayed people's emotions, people's hurt and pain, and they touched me so deeply."

Sharing her experience of judging the films at the festival this year, Kulkarni said, "I keep getting invitations to be a judge at film festivals but I am not very comfortable about it. I feel I can be unfair to some actors or filmmakers. Here, each one of us had a say. We were holding on to our points of view because we wanted other people to understand how we viewed each film, which was very interesting."

