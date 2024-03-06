Art & Entertainment

On 13th Anniversary, Allu Arjun Says He Has ‘Flourished’ Because Of Wife Sneha Reddy’s Company

Star Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy, whom he lovingly calls "cutie", have completed 13 years of marital bliss and the actor has penned a heartwarming note on the special occasion.

Taking to Instagram stories, Allu shared two pictures with wife Sneha. One was a throwback image from the day of their marriage.

For the caption, the actor wrote: “Happy Anniversary cutie… It’s been 13 years now -- I have flourished because of your company. I draw energy from your tranquility… Too many many more till the end of time."

In 2011, Allu Arjun married Sneha in Hyderabad. The couple have two children, a son named Ayaan and a daughter Arha, who was in the Samantha Prabhu-starrer ‘Shaakuntalam’.

Allu Arjun is all set for the release of the second instalment of the ‘Pushpa’ franchise. The film, titled ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, is set to release in August.

